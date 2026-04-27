2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 preview

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Jun 7, 2026: Saluzzo - Saluzzo, 143 km

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2026 Giro d'Italia Women route information
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 9 is anything but a parade stage with 2,200 metres of total elevation gain on the 143km Saluzzo loop in the Piedmont region, and represents the last chance for stage glory for many riders and teams in the peloton.

The finale trends gently downhill toward Saluzzo where the celebrations will take place.

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Mountains

  • Montoso (cat. 1, 9.1km at 9.2%), km. 55.4
  • Colletta di Paesana (cat. 3), km. 74.2
  • Colletta di Brondello (cat. 2, 4.6km at 7.8%), km. 107.7

Sprints

  • none
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use