2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 9 is anything but a parade stage with 2,200 metres of total elevation gain on the 143km Saluzzo loop in the Piedmont region, and represents the last chance for stage glory for many riders and teams in the peloton.

After a flat opening 46 kilometres, the peloton will face three categorized climbs: the hard cat. 1 Montoso climb (9.1km at 9.2%), followed by the Colletta di Paesana and then the Colletta di Brondello (4.6km at 7.8%), the final summit coming 35 km from the line.

The finale trends gently downhill toward Saluzzo where the celebrations will take place.

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Mountains

Montoso (cat. 1, 9.1km at 9.2%), km. 55.4

Colletta di Paesana (cat. 3), km. 74.2

Colletta di Brondello (cat. 2, 4.6km at 7.8%), km. 107.7

Sprints

none