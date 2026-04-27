2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 preview
Jun 7, 2026: Saluzzo - Saluzzo, 143 km
Stage 9 is anything but a parade stage with 2,200 metres of total elevation gain on the 143km Saluzzo loop in the Piedmont region, and represents the last chance for stage glory for many riders and teams in the peloton.
After a flat opening 46 kilometres, the peloton will face three categorized climbs: the hard cat. 1 Montoso climb (9.1km at 9.2%), followed by the Colletta di Paesana and then the Colletta di Brondello (4.6km at 7.8%), the final summit coming 35 km from the line.
The finale trends gently downhill toward Saluzzo where the celebrations will take place.Article continues below
Mountains
- Montoso (cat. 1, 9.1km at 9.2%), km. 55.4
- Colletta di Paesana (cat. 3), km. 74.2
- Colletta di Brondello (cat. 2, 4.6km at 7.8%), km. 107.7
Sprints
- none
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use