'Need to be attentive 100%' - Geraint Thomas warns of potential GC headache on tricky Giro d'Italia stage 2 finale after Netcompany Ineos escape hectic opener unscathed

With a chaotic opening Giro d'Italia stage in Bulgaria navigated safely by Netcompany Ineos, their attention and that of the other GC-focused teams turn to the tricky, punchy finale of stage 2 into Veliko Tarnovo, where Director of Racing Geraint Thomas is preparing for the first potential GC shake-up.

Thomas, a former Tour de France winner and runner-up at the Giro from 2023, knows all too well about Grand Tour stages where you won't win the race, but you certainly can lose it, and he's expecting Saturday's finale to fall right into that category.

"In terms of being decisive for GC, I'm not so sure, but it's definitely going to be on it, and you need to be attentive 100%," Thomas told Cyclingnews outside the team bus after stage 1 in Burgas.

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"That last climb tops out with 10km to go; I would expect it to be hard up there, and full, so you've still got to be on the front. It'll be more exciting to watch."

While the stage isn't a mountain day, and the whole Bulgarian Grande Partenza is actually raced over mostly flat roads, the last categorised ascent on stage 2 will see the riders take on the Lyaskovets Monastery Pass (3.9 km at 6.8%).

And if the hectic finale on stage 1 wasn't warning enough that positioning can be vital, all of the GC teams will want to be front and centre when this climb arrives in the final 20km, with two small sections of cobbles and a steep climb to the line in Bulgaria's historical and spiritual capital still to come.

Thomas isn't specifically expecting heavy GC favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to light it up, as he waits for the higher terrain to make his mark, but did single out UAE Team Emirates-XRG as potential aggressors.

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"I can't see Jonas being overly aggressive, but someone like Johnny Narváez, or these types of guys, it's a stage suited to them. For sure, they are going to be aggressive for it, I would have thought," said the Welshman of UAE.

The British team will likely be riding for Ben Turner or Filippo Ganna in the finale, as their GC riders, Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman, try to stay safe and alert to any GC moves.

"It's sort of on the limit for Ben. If he's in a good position at the bottom, then there's no reason why he can't still be there over the top. If you go pure numbers and you say, 'If they go X amount of watts per kilo and what can he do?' then there might be a gap, but it's racing, isn't it? Not Formula 1.