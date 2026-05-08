'Need to be attentive 100%' - Geraint Thomas warns of potential GC headache on tricky Giro d'Italia stage 2 finale after Netcompany Ineos escape hectic opener unscathed

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Director of Racing says he's not expecting fireworks from Vingegaard into Veliko Tarnovo, but riders should be at the front for final 20km with cobbles and steep section

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gian Mattia D&amp;#39;Alberto/LaPresse/Shutterstock (16864298f) Teams training , Netcompany Ineos, BERNAL GOMEZ Egan Arley COL, GANNA Filippo ITA, Thursday, May 7, 2026. Sport - cycling. Cycling - Giro d&amp;#39;Italia 2026 - Team Training, Bulgaria, Burgas - 07 May 2026
Netcompany Ineos Cycling team rides on early kilometres of stage 1 in Bulgaria (Image credit: Shutterstock)

With a chaotic opening Giro d'Italia stage in Bulgaria navigated safely by Netcompany Ineos, their attention and that of the other GC-focused teams turn to the tricky, punchy finale of stage 2 into Veliko Tarnovo, where Director of Racing Geraint Thomas is preparing for the first potential GC shake-up.

Thomas, a former Tour de France winner and runner-up at the Giro from 2023, knows all too well about Grand Tour stages where you won't win the race, but you certainly can lose it, and he's expecting Saturday's finale to fall right into that category.

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"I can't see Jonas being overly aggressive, but someone like Johnny Narváez, or these types of guys, it's a stage suited to them. For sure, they are going to be aggressive for it, I would have thought," said the Welshman of UAE.