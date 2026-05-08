'We also had our plan and we did exactly the opposite' - How Soudal-Quickstep avoided disaster to deliver Paul Magnier to Giro d'Italia victory

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Dries Van Gestel instrumental in chasing down late challengers before Magnier powers away to win

A smiling Magnier embraces his teammates after winning
Paul Magnier celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win with teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long after most of the Giro d'Italia peloton had reached the finish at Burgas on stage 1 and headed for their team buses, a couple of hundred metres past the line, two Soudal-Quick Step support riders continued to patiently field answers for a small pack of journalists, keen to find out the inside story on how teammate Paul Magnier had sprinted to the biggest victory of his career to date.

The two in question, Jasper Stuyven and Dries van Gestel, had both played instrumental roles in Magnier's success, as the Frenchman was quick to explain to the Giro media, saying they had done "an amazing job" at getting him into position just when it was needed.

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A small group of riders sprinting for the win on stage 1 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he did not see the crash himself, Stuyven and Magnier being just in front of the fall, Van Gestel certainly heard it, but with his focus fully on getting Magnier as close to the line as possible, there was no more time to reflect.

At the same time, he agreed, his relationship with Magnier is getting more and more efficient, and results like the Giro d'Italia stage win - QuickStep's first in two years - were the latest proof of that.

"Already in December 2024, we did some good training together, actually, when they contacted me at Quickstep [to sign from TotalEnergies], they said - yeah, we have a young French rider, he's quite good, we see a lot of potential in him.

"We'd like you to teach him some things about the Classics. Well, I'm not saying I teach him anything because he's so strong, I don't know what I can teach him," Van Gestel said with a grin.

"But I'm there alongside him, and yeah, it works well. We have a good relationship."

Although not originally a leadout man for Magnier, Van Gestel said he'd been playing that support role with another young sprinter, American Luke Lamperti - now with EF Education-EasyPost - and then he'd begun with Magnier over the summer.

"They said, the next race, you're going to do the same for Paul in Slovakia, and we won four out of five stages, so that was very nice, and then I grew into that role, and it worked out for us."

When it was suggested to Van Gestel that his considerable experience as a racer allowed him to play a key role for Magnier, he was ambivalent, saying, "Hm, I don't know, I'm not sure I know what 'experience' is.

"I do know I'm always afraid we are too far back, and I keep saying - move to the front, move to the front, move to the front, so I guess that's experience.

Certainly, he agreed that he was constantly on his toes and anything but relaxed in a bunch sprint, saying, "I don't think anyone can be. If you see