Is it too early to mention Christmas? 20 Prime Day deals under $20/£20 that'll make perfect stocking fillers for cyclists

Every time these sale events roll around there's always a quagmire of pretty awful, cheap, nasty deals to wade through to pick out the actually good stuff, especially at the lower end. For £20/$20 you could pick up something awful from your favourite brands like Mobvoi, ACEIken, Lovcoyo et al. (no we've not heard of them either), or you could let me pick out the good stuff for ya.

Everything below is under that magic (but also arbitrary) £20/$20 mark (or just a hair over in some cases), but are from trusted brands and are actually decent products. It is perhaps a little early to start talking about Christmas, but these would make excellent stocking fillers if you're super organised ahead of time.

Increasingly, especially in the States, we're seeing other retailers do their own sale days in competition with Amazon, so I've pulled a few decent deals in from elsewhere too.

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle bag: $29.95 $17.50 at Amazon

37% off - Straight from my colleague's guide to the best bike saddle bags, so you know it's good. A higher capacity means you can store more or less all you'll need for a ride in here.

CamelBak Podium Chill 21oz: $16.00 $10.28 at Amazon

36% off - An insulated version of our Associate Editor's favourite water bottle. It'll keep drinks cold or warm for ages, and has a great nozzle that locks to stop spillage.

Muc-Off Luxury Women's Chamois Cream 2-pack: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

20% off - Chamois cream is a real game changer for long ride comfort, helping to lubricate the interface between your sit bones and your chamois, reducing chafing and saddle sores. This women's version is specially pH balanced, too.

Peatey's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser: $19.99 $14.00 at Amazon

20% off - Soap won't cut it on a mucky drivetrain. Spray this on to your chain, cassette, and chainset, leave for a few minutes, and give it a scrub and you'll be amazed how much grot comes off.

Peaty's Valve Accessories: $6.38 $3.19 at Amazon

50% off - An incredibly cheap way to upgrade the existing valves you have. The kit includes a valve cap with a valve core remover, a cap with a spoke key in case one ever comes loose on a ride, plus two additional lock rings.

Peaty's Holeshot Tubeless Plugger: $24.99 $16.03 at Amazon

36% off - A great, pocket sized tubeless repair tool that comes with six included plugs of different sizes. A must-carry for any tubeless setup, and discounted in a tonne of colours, though the best deal is on green.

ROCKBROS Turbo Sweat Guard: $16.99 $14.44 at Amazon

15% off - OK, I know what I said in the intro about random brands you've never heard of, but given this is just a bit of elasticated material to catch sweat while you ride indoors I'm less bothered about the brand. Sweat can really damage a bike over time, so using one of these helps keep key components - your headset especially - protected.

Problem Solvers QR nut light mount: $25.00 $19.99 at Jenson

20% off - It might not look much but this thing is really useful if you have a smaller frame. Basically it replaces the nut from your wheel's quick release, meaning you can mount a light at your bike's axle if your bars are full.

Knog Oi Classic Bell: $19.95 $15.94 at Jenson

20% off - You'll need to use the discount code TRAILDAYS to get the discount here. The Oi is a real modern classic. It is very low profile on handlebars, but has a lovely ring to it too. Great for road handlebars where sleek looks are a must.

Crank Bros M5 Tool: $14.99 $12.99 at Jenson

13% off - A super-minimalist multi-tool for those rides where you want to only bring the essentials. Tiny, cheap, but from a quality brand that we trust.

Smartwool Active Beanie: $25.00 $18.73 at REI

25% off - I love smartwool gear. I've used the same base layer for ten years and it's still going strong. This merino beanie is perfect for going under a helmet for cold days.

REI Link Top Tube Bag: $39.95 $19.93 at REI

50% off - This great little bag mounts behind your stem, perfect for easy-access snack storage. It's also got a pretty big discount at the moment, too.

REI Junction Stem Bag: $29.95X $17.93 at REI

40% off - A stem bag is perfect for adding some extra snack storage to your handlebars for easy access, or an extra water bottle for bonus hydration.

Electra Linear Cup Holder: $30.00 $14.93 at REI

50% off - Yeah, that's right, a cup holder for your bike. If your commute is pretty cruisy then this makes grabbing a coffee on the way to work far more achievable - Just make sure to put it in a resealable cup!

SpokeLit LED wheel lights: $11.99 $8.73 at REI

27% off - Adding lights to your wheels is a great way to add side visibility to your bike, as not only are they visible when vehicles are perpendicular to you, but they move about as you ride too.

Sea to Summit AlphaLight cutlery set: $19.95 $10.73 at REI

46% off - A superlight knife and spork set weighing in at 0.6 ounces. Perfect for bikepacking, or just camping in general to be honest.

Outdoor Research PackOut Drybag 8L: $27.00 $15.73 at REI

41% off - A lot of bikepacking bags are waterproof, but for those that aren't, having a really decent drybag to pack your gear in makes life a lot less stressful... and a lot less damp.

Sportful Thermodrytex Arm Warmers: $34.99 $17.77 at Mike's Bikes

49% off - Only available in an XL, but if that's you then these are a great pair of arm warmers from a widely regarded brand that'll keep you going in spring and fall.

Sportful Matchy Neck Warmer: $24.99 $12.77 at Mike's Bikes

49% off - Here's one I use myself. It's a basic neck warmer, but made from Lycra jersey material rather than cotton, so doesn't hold moisture nearly as much and holds its shape far better.

Sportful Matchy Socks: $19.99 $10.77 at Mike's Bikes

46% off - The ultimate stocking filler: Who doesn't like socks?! Joking aside, these are great socks, and available in ever-so-fashionable olive green too.

UK Deals

Sealskins Scoulton Waterproof Warm Weather Sock with Hydrostop: £35.00 £13.30 at Amazon

62% off - One of my favourite deals of recent years, and perfect for anyone riding off-road in winter. They'll keep your feet much more comfy as you smash through puddles.

CatEye AMPP 500: £39.99 £18.49 at Amazon

Save 54% - A great light for commuting. Bright enough to be seen around the city, with a big enough battery that you won't have to charge it every ride.

CatEye Orb Front & Rear: £19.99 £10.49 at Amazon

Save 48% - Perfect emergency lights to add a little extra visibility to your ride for very little outlay indeed. The long straps mean they can mount in loads of places.

Cateye Orb BarEnd Light: £19.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - A staff favourite here. These lights replace your bar ends, making you seem wider to cars from behind. My colleague Tom and I both use these all winter on our own bikes.

MagicShine ALLTY 200 Front: £19.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - While it won't really help you see if you venture somewhere truly dark, the Magicshine ALLTY 200 is ideal as a be-seen light for commuting, or as a daytime runner for extra visibility.

Muc-Off Nano-Tech Bike Cleaner, 5 Litre: £33.31 £20 at Amazon

40% off - A little boring, but this stuff is wonderful at getting bikes clean five litres should see you through a winter with ease!

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds: £24.99 £17.95 at Amazon

28% off - If you just want a set of cheap but decent headphones then give these a go. My colleague Josh owns a pair, while I use a similar model from the brand for riding and in the gym and they're surprisingly punchy for the price.

Black nitrile gloves: £8.00 £5.09 at Amazon

36% off - Working on bikes can be mucky. Stash a couple of these in your saddlebag for when you drop a chain, or just keep a box in the workshop so you don't have to constantly wash your hands.

Pedro's tyre levers: £9.99 £9.47 at Amazon

10% off - Pedro's are widely regarded as some of the best tyre levers in the business. Cheap, strong, and in a happy, sunny yellow. Strong enough for even mounting stubborn tubeless tyres.

Muc-Off Sealant 1l: £34.99 £18.12 at Amazon

48% off - This is the sealant we used when testing 24 road tyres in a lab, so you know it's good.

SiS GO Isotonic energy gel 15 pack: £15.00 £12.75 at Amazon

15% off - Fifteen gels should be enough to get anyone out even the most sever bonk. As they're isotonic you don't need to wash them down with a load of water for optimal absorption either.

SiS Hydro electrolyte tabs 3 pack: £22.00 £19.80 at Amazon

10% off - Carbs arent all that's needed on a ride. Electolytes help stave off the dreaded cramp, so pop a tab in a bottle for each ride and you'll be well on your way to spinning happily for hours.

SiS Rego Clear: £25.00 £20.00 at Amazon

20% off - This is something I use after every ride. It's clear, so washes down easily when you're really thirsty, and has a mix of carbs and protein to help you get ready for more riding as soon as possible.

Thermos Stainless King Food Flask: £25.00 £13.20 at Amazon

47% off - OK, stick with me. I've had one of these for years and when I've got luggage space and I'm off on a long, winter ride, packing a hot lunch is a godsend sometimes, or even just some tea.

Starbucks Nespresso Capsules 6 pack: £23.70 £14.69 at Amazon

38% off - The crossover of cycling and coffee is large, so if you have a Nespresso machine then Prime Day is always a good time to stock up on pods to get you up and ready for your ride.

Park Tool chain cleaner: £28.25 £21.99 at Amazon

22% off - Simple fill the reservoir with degreaser, clip it over your chain and spin the cranks backwards to get it looking like new. These are so much better than just scrubbing away with a brush it must be said.

Park Tool 8mm wrench: £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon

18% off - It's a bit of a unitasker, but if you're regularly removing pedals it's way better than even a standalone allen key thanks to its big handle and longer length. There's even a ball end for speedy removal once you've loosened them.

Peaty's tubeless plug tool: £21.99 £18.51 at Amazon

16% off - There are a load of colour options, but the best discounts are on the green version. Small, well machined, and with a selection of plugs included to get you out of trouble if your sealant ever lets you down.

Peaty's CO2 inflator: £24.99 £20.43 at Amazon

18% off - Again, lots of colours here but go for green to save big. this in-line inflator means you just press the whole thing down onto the valve for rapid inflation in a pinch.

Muc-Off tubeless valves: £26.99 £18.49 at Amazon

31% off - Great valves for tubeless rims, and you also get different sets of rubber bases to fit different rims, and a valve core removal dust cap too for emergencies.

