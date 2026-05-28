Gravel bikes wind tunnel tested: How does the new Specialized Crux stack up against the Argon 18 Anti Matter, Wilier Rave, Lauf Seigla, and more?

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Features
By published

In the battle of the aero gravel race bikes, which will come out on top?

Behind the scenes in a wind tunnel gravel bike test
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Jump To:

Ten years ago, gravel bikes didn't know what they were. Some were bikepacking bikes, others mountain bikes with drop bars, others cyclo-cross bikes with new titles, and others were just a blended mix of everything.

But as races have grown in prominence and prize money has increased, competitors have become more… well, competitive. Flannel shirts and post-ride beers have been replaced by ice vests and high-carb recovery drinks. Talk of handlebar moustaches has been replaced by talk of handlebar width. And tyre width is everyone's favourite subject, from the amateur ranks right through to the pros.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

Bike only

With rider

CdA

0.0005 m²

0.0030 m²

Watts at 35km/h

+/- 0.26w

+/- 1.63w

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Trek Emonda ALR

Bike only

With rider

Bike only (Enve wheels)

Average CdA

0.1330

0.3726

N/A

Power at 35km/h

73.33

205.44

N/A

Watts saved vs baseline

0.00w saved

0.00w lost

N/A

Power at 30km/h

46.18

129.38

N/A

Power at 40km/h

109.47

306.67

N/A

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Specialized Crux 5

Bike only

With rider

Bike only (Enve wheels)

Average CdA

0.1231

0.3796

0.1188

Power at 35km/h

67.87

209.30

65.50

Watts saved vs baseline

5.46w saved

3.86w lost

12.19w saved

Power at 30km/h

42.74

131.81

41.25

Power at 40km/h

101.32

312.43

97.78

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Wilier Rave SLR ID2

Bike only

With rider

Bike only (Enve wheels)

Average CdA

0.1256

0.3797

0.1187

Power at 35km/h

69.25

209.36

65.45

Watts saved vs baseline

4.08w saved

3.91w lost

12.24w saved

Power at 30km/h

43.61

131.84

41.22

Power at 40km/h

103.37

312.51

97.70

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Argon 18 Anti Matter

Bike only

With rider

Bike only (Enve wheels)

Average CdA

0.1209

0.3836

0.1142

Power at 35km/h

66.66

211.51

62.97

Watts saved vs baseline

6.67w saved

6.07w lost

14.72w saved

Power at 30km/h

41.98

133.19

39.65

Power at 40km/h

99.51

315.72

93.99

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Pinarello Dogma GR

Bike only

With rider

Bike only (Enve wheels)

Average CdA

0.1294

0.3841

N/A

Power at 35km/h

71.35

211.78

N/A

Watts saved vs baseline

1.98w saved

6.34w lost

N/A

Power at 30km/h

44.93

133.37

N/A

Power at 40km/h

106.50

316.13

N/A

Swipe to scroll horizontally