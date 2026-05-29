The Giro d'Italia Women should be Demi Vollering's to lose, but Grand Tour domination has rarely come naturally to her – Analysis

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The Dutch rider does not fit into the mould of dominant stage racer, and has many things to try and prove at this Giro

BASTOGNE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: Race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ reacts after the 10th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Bastogne to Liege / #UCIWWT / on April 26, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
All eyes will be on Demi Vollering in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years ago, Demi Vollering was widely regarded as the obvious successor to her compatriots Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen, stage racing specialists coming towards the end of their careers, whilst Vollering just started hers.

She was being mentored by Van der Breggen at SD Worx, was about to finish second behind Van Vleuten at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, and showed all the signs of stepping into their shoes.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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