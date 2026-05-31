'It's a really big achievement in my small career' - Paul Magnier shows his sprinting prowess at Giro d'Italia

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Soudal-QuickStep sprinter misses out in Rome but celebrates a breakthrough Giro

Paul Magnier holding two prizes as sparklers go off behind
Paul Magnier had a hugely successful Giro d'Italia with the points jersey and three stage wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier was unable to end the Giro d'Italia with a fourth stage win but his Soudal-QuickStep team proudly wore 'Paul Magnierfique' T-shirts to celebrate his three sprint wins and his cyclamen-coloured points jersey.

The 22-year-old is only the fourth Frenchman to win the points jersey at the Giro and is the second youngest.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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