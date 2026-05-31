'It's a really big achievement in my small career' - Paul Magnier shows his sprinting prowess at Giro d'Italia

Paul Magnier had a hugely successful Giro d'Italia with the points jersey and three stage wins

Paul Magnier was unable to end the Giro d'Italia with a fourth stage win but his Soudal-QuickStep team proudly wore 'Paul Magnierfique' T-shirts to celebrate his three sprint wins and his cyclamen-coloured points jersey.

The 22-year-old is only the fourth Frenchman to win the points jersey at the Giro and is the second youngest.

"It's been a long journey from Bulgaria to Rome but it's been fantastic with the three wins and the points jersey," Magnier said after his turn on the final podium as the sunset over Rome.

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"I think it's a really big achievement in my small career. I won a lot of races last year but I wanted to confirm that I can be part of the best sprinters in the world and I think I really did that.

"This is a big step-up in my career."

Magnier was up front too early and then lost speed in the twisting and rising sprint on the Circo Massimo road overlooking the Roman ruins. He finished 11th as Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) finally celebrated a stage victory, but was still smiling.

Soudal-QuickStep sports director Davide Bramati was often emotional when Magnier won Giro sprints, and is helping him mature and improve.

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"He's growing up quickly as a rider, as a sprinter and as a person," Bramati told Cyclingnews.

"Last year he rode 15 days at the Giro and this year he built on what he learned last year. His victories at the Giro and the points jersey confirm he has taken another step. He's still in the early years of his career but he's stronger than ever and more mature than ever."

Magnier, Bramati and everyone at Soudal-Quickstep have discovered just how vital Jasper Stuyven is in sprint lead-outs. He left Lidl-Trek to have a leadership role in the Classics and mentor Magnier.

"Jasper is a true pro," Bramati said. "He's helping Paul a lot and teaching him a lot. It's important to have a rider like Jasper in the team."

Stuyven always chooses his words carefully but praised his young sprinter.

"He's still young but is learning quickly and listens to us," Stuyven told Cyclingnews.

"Winning sprints is a team effort but I can't take the credit for Paul's victories. We set him up, give him our advice and share our experience but then he executes the sprint.

"I'm not surprised by his success in the Giro. He turned up to the January team camp a different person and we quickly realised how fast and strong he was in sprints."