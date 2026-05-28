Proof, prototypes and dreams of mud – The makings of an Unbound Gravel title defence for Cameron Jones

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Winning Unbound 200 last year may have set the rider from New Zealand up for a career in gravel but "there's lots to gain by getting another one"

Cameron Jones racing the Life Time Grand Prix series in 2026
(Image credit: Life Time)

When Cameron Jones lined up in Emporia for Unbound 200 in 2025, he had the element of surprise on his side. After all the rider from New Zealand was looked upon as a relative newcomer fighting for a wildcard entry to the Life Time Grand Prix series, rather than as a rider fighting for a win in the world's most prestigious gravel race.

That worked in his favour – he took off just 50 miles into the race with Simon Pellaud and then dropped his break companion to claim a solo victory that transformed his career. This time, however, Jones knows that "there's no way anyone's going to let me roll off the front like I did last year."

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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