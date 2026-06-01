'You've got to at least try and win and defend it' - 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones had the legs but succumbed to wrong line, clogged drivetrain

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Rider from New Zealand said his eyes suffered the most with ride that had its rewards – tenth place and a solid points haul in Life Time Grand Prix

Cameron Jones (Scott) after winning Unbound
Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA) after winning 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Scott / Kyle Thornhill)

Last year's Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC) called his attempt on Saturday to defend the title a battle to survive.

His losses were measured against mud, lack of late momentum and then precious time, going from fifth position to 10th late in the race when choosing the wrong line cost him. However, there was a rainbow at the end of the ride for him in Kansas as "a good points haul" in the Life Time Grand Prix series moved him into the top 10 overall in that competition.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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