Giro d'Italia podium secured, so is lining up at the Tour de France the next step for Jai Hindley?

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'If I have a week on the couch and then try and start training again I think it would be nice to do the Tour' says Australian as he makes pitch for support role in July

ROME, ITALY - MAY 31: Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 21 a 131km stage from Rome to Rome 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley may have just turned his last pedal stroke in an edition of the Giro d'Italia that saw the Australian return to a Grand Tour podium for the first time in four years, but already the thoughts are starting to turn to what's next.

First there has to be some savouring, for both Hindley and his team, after the 30-year-old salvaged Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Giro – where he started out as joint leader with Giulio Pellizzari.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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