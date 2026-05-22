The Oakley Velo Mach is the fastest road helmet we've ever tested, but can it justify the hefty price tag?

The Oakley Velo Mach is comfortably one of the most competitive road helmets on the market

Reviews
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Cyclingnews Verdict

The Oakley Velo Mach ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to shopping for a top-tier road helmet. I've found it to be comfortable and lightweight in use, and it topped our own aero helmet test. A strong Virginia Test score in the future will only strengthen its case as one of the best road helmets.

Pros

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    Stylish looks and sleek overall design

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    MIPS version available

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    One of the fastest options around

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    Comfortable with good ventilation

Cons

  • -

    No Virginia Tech score yet

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Tech specs

Price: £255 / $310 / €300

Weight: 241 grams - size small

Sizes: S/M/L

MIPS: Yes - Optional

Virginia Tech Score: No

Colours: Red / White / Black

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A rider wearing a black Oakley Velo Mac helmet in front of a green wall
I tested a size small Velo Mach in black, which came in at 241 grams on my scales.(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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A rider wearing a black Oakley Velo Mac helmet in front of a green wall
There are only three vents at the front of the helmet (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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A rider wearing a black Oakley Velo Mac helmet in front of a green wall
The main vent channels air through the helmet and out of the rear vents. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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