'It's still hard for me to realise what has happened, that I've won all three Grand Tours' - Jonas Vingegaard emotional in Rome after Giro d'Italia victory

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Dane struggles to realise he is now one of just eight riders to win all three Grand Tours

Gall, Vingegaard holding his children, and Hindley on the podium against a blue sky
The final podium of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard shed tears of satisfaction, of achievement and for the happiness of seeing his family after winning the Giro d'Italia in Rome on Sunday evening.

The Dane celebrated with his young children on the final podium and plans to spend a few days in the Italian capital to relax with his family before turning his thoughts to preparing for the Tour de France.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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