'Right from the start of the Giro the vibe was very good' - Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate a dominant team performance on final stage

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Visma in their alternate jerseys on the sign-on podium in Rome amid pink confetti
Jonas Vingegaard and teammates celebrate before the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike riders and staff stood with Jonas Vingegaard on the final podium of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, celebrating the team's tenth Grand Tour success.

Vingegaard rode into central Rome in pink and on a special Cervelo bike to celebrate his Grand Tour trilogy. His teammates wore a special black kit that included red, pink and yellow to recall and celebrate Vingegaard's Giro-Tour-Vuelta triple crown.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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