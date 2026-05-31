'Right from the start of the Giro the vibe was very good' - Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate a dominant team performance on final stage

The Visma-Lease a Bike riders and staff stood with Jonas Vingegaard on the final podium of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, celebrating the team's tenth Grand Tour success.

Vingegaard rode into central Rome in pink and on a special Cervelo bike to celebrate his Grand Tour trilogy. His teammates wore a special black kit that included red, pink and yellow to recall and celebrate Vingegaard's Giro-Tour-Vuelta triple crown.

Visma-Lease a Bike dominated this year's Corsa Rosa from start to finish, never losing sight of overall victory, while never using energy that may be vital during the three weeks and in July at the Tour de France.

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"We have a dream team at the Giro. They're doing everything they can and are on top form. They turned themselves inside out for me," Vingegaard said, always praising his yellow and black guard.

"We're a really good group, we have a lot of fun together. Of course, it's easier when things go well."

Davide Piganzoli was unable to take the best young rider's white jersey from Alfonso Eulálio but Visma-Lease a Bike won the maglia rosa by over five minutes, and won six stage victories thanks to Vingegaard and Sepp Kuss. They also dominated the team classification by 40 minutes and Vingegaard was also second in the mountains classification.

Wilco Kelderman was forced to abandon the Giro before stage 4 and so Victor Campenaerts, Timo Kielich, Tim Rex, Bart Lemmen, Kuss and Piganzoli had to step up and do the hard work for Vingegaard from Bulgaria to Rome. They rightly celebrated with a glass of prosecco during the final stage with more celebrations expected.

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Vingegaard spent 20 minutes on the final podium with his two children as he collected his many prizes and then the Visma-Lease a Bike team joined him to celebrate together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Campenaerts has captured the vibe inside the Visma team for his Instagram vlogs during the Giro d'Italia. He and Kuss are also scheduled to also work for Vingegaard at the Tour de France when Visma take on Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"Right from the start of the Giro the vibe was very good, and of course the stage wins and the pink jersey only boosted the vibes," Campenaerts told Cyclingnews.

"I think the secret is that because of how much time we spend together, we know each other very well. We're one of the rare teams that does a December camp, then a January camp, then an altitude camp with six of the eight riders that participate in the Giro. When you get to know each other so well, you're more like friends than just teammates."

Campenaerts is 34 and the oldest of the Visma team at the Giro and part of the old guard in the team. He has mentored Tim Rex and Bart Lemmen during this Giro, as well as riding for Vingegaard.

"I'm one of the older guys in the team but age is just a number, right?" Campenaerts suggested.

"Cycling has changed in recent years. When I started, a rider's prime was at 30, now it's a lot earlier. The average peak performing age of a team is lower now. But there's value in experience, and I think Sepp Kuss and I have vital experience.

"Of course, the most important thing is having the legs. I think we showed in this Giro that everybody in the team has the legs. That's how you win big races and Grand Tours."