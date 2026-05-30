Factor ONE, but make it gravel - A closer look at the wide-tyred Factor prototype at Unbound
Factor's wild new gravel bike boasts aggressive geometry and clearance for 2.2in tyres
For the 2026 edition of Unbound, several of Factor Bikes' athletes will be racing and testing a head-turning prototype bike.
It doesn't yet have a name and it is still in the development process, but Factor's engineers tell me that after Unbound concludes and the feedback is analysed, it will be one crucial step closer to fruition.
We had a sneak peek at this prototype in Emporia before the racing got underway.
The bike, as it exists currently, reflects features that top gravel athletes are demanding in their quest for more speed. The rear end and saddle are pulled forward, and there is ample tyre clearance to say the least.
The most eye-catching aspect of the bike is the fork and head tube. I'm told more traditional designs were tested, but the current shapes have proven to be the most aerodynamic on the part of the bike where their effects are most felt.
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Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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