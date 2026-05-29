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'Mechanics dread excitement' – Meet the people who navigate pit-stop chaos to keep the pros rolling at Unbound Gravel

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What keeps members of an elite rider's support crew from sleeping the night before racing in Emporia? Rain and mud. We spoke to mechanics for riders like Alexey Vermeulen and Carolin Schiff to find out more about their critical role

&#039;Big Tall&#039; Wayne Smith, who has worked with Peter Stetina for years, takes care of a bike at Stetina&#039;s Paydirt
'Big Tall' Wayne Smith, who has worked with Peter Stetina for years, takes care of a bike at Stetina's Paydirt (Image credit: Linda Guerrette l Stetina's Paydirt)
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The difference between a great race and a good race at Unbound Gravel 200, or even simple survival, can often come down to a missed gel, a dropped bottle or a flat tyre. To be fast and successful on dirt, or mud, is all about clean precision at the mid-race Feed Zones for elite riders.

Yes, weather is probably the hottest topic at Unbound Gravel every year, but it's not just the dust versus mud for the conversation, with showers Thursday night and into Saturday morning a good bet this year. Temperature and humidity also impact decision-making for how much nutrition to carry and hydration needed.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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