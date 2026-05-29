My RED-S experience felt like a constant battle of trying to understand my body and failing, now I know less is more and that life isn't all about cycling

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In her latest Cyclingnews column, Cat Ferguson recounts the battle to understand her body as the demands of professional cycling ramped up, where it went wrong, and how her perspective has shifted since

Cat Ferguson riding the British U23 TT Championships in 2025
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com/Future)

To save you time and so you already have the idea in your head whilst you're reading this article, the main thing I have learnt so far in a year and a half as a professional athlete is that less is more.

In 2024, I completed my final school exams, called A-levels in the UK, at my local sixth form. These exams normally lead you to start a university degree, an apprenticeship, or whatever journey you desire in post-compulsory education, which finishes at 18 in the UK. My schooling and formal education ended there, but of course, learning never stops; we learn new things every day. So what have I learnt over almost one and a half years in the professional cycling peloton, whilst also moving to, and living alone in, a different country at 18?

Cat Ferguson
Cat Ferguson

British cyclist, Cat Ferguson, 20, is in her second full year in top-tier cycling racing for the Spain-based Women's WorldTeam, Movistar, after joining the outfit as a trainee in August of 2024. As a junior rider, she won the Ronde van Vlaanderen Junior and the time trial at the British National Championships, along with the silver medal in the road race at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023. She followed those performances with double gold medals in the junior women's road race and time trial at the World Championships, Zurich in 2024. Ferguson has excelled in cyclocross and road racing circuits. She opened this season with wins at Trofeo Llucmajor and a stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, before going on to finish fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and sixth at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

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