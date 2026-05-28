From a mountain time trial to the first visit to an iconic climb – Analysing the key stages of the Giro d'Italia Women

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We pick out three of the biggest stages of the season's second Grand Tour, including the debut of the Colle delle Finestre

CHIETI, ITALY - JULY 12: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 35th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2024, Stage 6 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to Chieti 330m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2024 in San Benedetto del Chieti, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
This trio of key stages will prove vital for Elisa Longo Borghini's chances of winning a third Giro title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Grand Tour of the racing season is in the history books as La Vuelta Femenina concluded earlier this month with Paula Blasi soaring to overall victory on the Alto de L'Angliru.

Now, attention turns to the season's second Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia Women, where a host of contenders, including Demi Vollering, Anna van der Breggen, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Marlen Reusser, will be battling for glory.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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