'We are investing a lot' – Giro d'Italia Women director confirms two-hour daily TV coverage, plans for back-to-back races and hopes to renew organising contract

Features
By published

Cyclingnews speaks to RCS Sport's Giusy Virelli ahead of the third RCS-run women's Giro, and the first overlapping with the men's race

FORLI, ITALY - JULY 13: (L-R) Usoa Ostolaza of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi - Blue Mountain Jersey, Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Red Sprint Jersey and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ - Pink Leader Jersey prior to the 36th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Forli, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Giusy Virelli (second from right) at the start of a stage of the Giro Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrating its 37th edition, the Giro d'Italia Women is set to begin on the streets of Cesenatico this Saturday, and it is an important moment as this is the first year the race will be held in alignment with the men's event, which will conclude in Rome on Sunday.

Cyclingnews caught up with Giusy Virelli, events manager at RCS Sport and race director for the women's Giro d'Italia, while she was at the start of stage 17 of the men's event in Cassano d'Adda on Wednesday.

Latest Videos From
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.