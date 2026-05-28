Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but the Garmin Edge 1050 has already got $100 off – Grab the best cycling computer on the market at its lowest price of the year

Garmin is the dominant brand when it comes to the best bike computers. Garmin holds an impressive four out of seven spots in Cyclingnews' cycling computer buying advice, impressing our expert testers with performance and features which make them hard to beat.

The Garmin Edge 1050 is our best overall choice, and it scored a 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our review. Its price tag was the main sticking point, which meant it fell just short of that flawless score.

However, right now on Amazon the Garmin Edge 1050 has a massive $100 off, taking it down to just $599.99, down from its usual $699.99. This is the lowest the Edge 1050 has been this year, matching the lowest it's ever been since launching back in 2024.

Get $100 off the Garmin Edge 1050 in this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

The Amazon Prime Day Summer Sale takes place in early June, so just around the corner, but we reckon the Edge 1050 won't drop any lower, so if you're after an upgrade on your current cycling computer to what is the best of the best, then now may well be the time to pull the trigger.

The Garmin Edge 1050's key feature, which sets it apart from rivals, is its vivid colour touchscreen display. It delivers rich details never seen before in a GPS device, so you can see maps and the plethora of stats on offer with a high resolution of 480 x 800 pixels.

The screen itself measures 3.5 inches (88.9 mm) diagonally and makes it one of the largest screens on the market. Our tester highlighted that for some, it may actually be overkill size-wise, if you're racing and have aero concerns or a bikepacker and need a long-lasting battery.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 20 hours in demanding use cases and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. There's no solar charging either on the 1050, so if you're looking for maximum battery life, then the Garmin 1040 Solar extends that unit's capacity to a claimed 45 hours, and up to 100 hours in battery-saver mode. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is currently priced at $682 on Amazon.

Another nice addition is that now, like the majority of the best cycling watches, the 1050 features Garmin Pay, giving another option to pay for a coffee or avoid an emergency if you find yourself without another method of payment. Finally, there is a new digital bell function which seems like a gimmick on paper, but in testing we found it very useful for alerting walkers and other cyclists.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here at Cyclingnews, we have also secured an outstanding VPN deal with Surfshark, and this deal not only grabs you a two-year subscription at one of the lowest ever prices, but to sweeten the deal further, Surfshark is including three months FREE, and an Amazon Gift Card valued up to $30 – so you could save a further $30 on the Edge 1050 or use it for cycling essentials during the Amazon Prime Day sales in June.

Below you'll find all the best Garmin Edge 1050 deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.