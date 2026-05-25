The last chance – What to expect from the third week of the 2026 Giro d'Italia

Features
By published

Vingegaard looks in control of the pink jersey, but there is still lots to play for in the Giro's tough final week

The pack rides during the 14th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Aosta and Pila (Gressan), Italy, on May 23, 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton has reached the third and final week of this Giro d'Italia, and a lot has happened in the first two weeks of this edition, from the start in Bulgaria to the journey back to Italy.

That first week of racing seems like ages ago now, but to recap; it offered a chance for the sprinters and opportunists, where Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) spent time in the overall race lead.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.