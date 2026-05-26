Why I will always love opportunistic breakaway wins, our special guest in Pisa, and more from my second week at the Giro d'Italia

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TV's Hannah Walker takes us inside her second week at the Giro, featuring a special guest, a pink jersey gift, and her behind-the-scenes race insight

Photo of Jhonatan Narvaez attacking the breakaway during a stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia, overlaid with Cyclingnews column graphics and a smiling photo of Hannah Walker
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buongiorno from Switzerland! Yes it’s the Giro d’Italia but our rest day hotel is in Switzerland ahead of the Swiss stage. I’m sitting here writing whilst overlooking the beautiful Lake Maggiore, the impressive mountains and a clear blue sky on my rest day, a peaceful moment before it all begins again for week three.

Week two is behind us and it was another really good week at the Giro for me. It kicked off with the individual time trial, which was amazing to see Filippo Ganna execute as perfectly as he did, beating everyone by almost two minutes.

Hannah Walker
Hannah Walker
Columnist

Hannah Walker is a former racing cyclist turned commentator, reporter and host working across cycling and other sports. She's commentated on and reported from all of the biggest races in the season, and is currently the on-site reporter for TNT Sports and Eurosport at the Giro.

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