Unbound Gravel 200 has the history but 'The Traka pushed me into entirely new kinds of discomfort' – Lauren De Crescenzo compares the two titans of gravel

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Emporia race focuses on one distance with 'a washing machine of talent' as The Traka splits the field

Lauren De Crescenzo racing Unbound 200 in 2025
Lauren De Crescenzo will compete in her seventh Unbound Gravel in 2026, looking to finish for a fifth time and become part of the 1,000 Mile Club (Image credit: Life Time)
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Unbound Gravel shaped my career. It’s the race I measure everything against. It's the race that broke me, changed me, and somehow convinces me to keep coming back for more.

In 2019 I started my first Unbound Gravel 200, but crashed in the first 30 miles, a broken collarbone ending my day. After a COVID shutdown, I returned in 2021 and won solo. This year in Emporia, I’ll attempt to join the 1,000 Mile Club, representing five completed editions of Unbound Gravel and 1,000 accumulated miles across the Flint Hills of Kansas.

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Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.

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