Vingegaard's textbook climbing tactics and a final week full of opportunities – Philippa York's Giro d'Italia analysis

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Our expert columnist breaks down the breakaways, the battle for the podium and the remaining jerseys ahead of the final few days in Italy

CARI, SWITZERLAND - MAY 26: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 16 a 113km stage from Bellinzona to Cari 1645m / #UCIWT / on May 26, 2026 in Cari, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only predictables in this Giro d'Italia seem to be that Filippo Ganna will win any time trial – stage 10 at nearly 55kph was as dominant as it gets – and Jonas Vingegaard will take the mountain-top finish if the chance is there.

It’s meagre pickings for everyone else, which is why the fight to be in any breakaway has turned into a proper battle each day, and it’s quite telling that there’s only been one day when the peloton allowed the attackers a large advantage.

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Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.


The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 


The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 


She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 


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