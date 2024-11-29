If you hate cleaning your bike I'm about to change your life with this Black Friday deal

Three words: Mini. Portable. Jetwash.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

There are a few things I really cannot abide in life. Poorly seasoned food, tech that refuses to connect, but above all else it's a dirty bike that drives me up the wall. I live in a flat and am not blessed with an outdoor tap, and had until early this year been making do with a bucket and sponge. By chance, I stumbled upon these mini Karcher jet washes and I cannot describe how much easier they've made my life. 

Actually, here's a spoiler: They're so good they're going in my gear of the year which is yet to be written. If you live in a flat, or just don't want to spend top dollar on a full-powered jet wash, then this is a deal for you. In actual fact, the OC 3 is better than a full-sized jet wash because it won't absolutely destroy your bearings if you point it in the wrong direction.

Karcher OC 3 Plus USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon 23% off

Karcher OC 3 Plus
USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon

23% off: Everything is bigger in the States, right? This is the same in every way as the OC 3 below that's going in my Gear of the Year, except it has the bigger tank. More than enough for washing a couple of bikes, many many dogs, or one SUV. 

Karcher OC 3 UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon 29% off:

Karcher OC 3
UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon

29% off: This thing is so useful it's going in my Gear of the Year. It's portable, powerful without being dangerous, durable, holds enough water do clean a bike with ease, you can chuck it in your car, and it doesn't need mains power. It's functionally perfect, and at under 100 quid it's a steal. I'd buy it at full price.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.