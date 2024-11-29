If you hate cleaning your bike I'm about to change your life with this Black Friday deal

There are a few things I really cannot abide in life. Poorly seasoned food, tech that refuses to connect, but above all else it's a dirty bike that drives me up the wall. I live in a flat and am not blessed with an outdoor tap, and had until early this year been making do with a bucket and sponge. By chance, I stumbled upon these mini Karcher jet washes and I cannot describe how much easier they've made my life.

Actually, here's a spoiler: They're so good they're going in my gear of the year which is yet to be written. If you live in a flat, or just don't want to spend top dollar on a full-powered jet wash, then this is a deal for you. In actual fact, the OC 3 is better than a full-sized jet wash because it won't absolutely destroy your bearings if you point it in the wrong direction.

Quick access

I use mine at least three times a week, week in week out. I've tried others from Mobi in the past and they didn't perform quite so well. Simply fill up the little tank on top, charge it up every now and then, and spray away. It's powerful enough to dislodge crud, and makes rinsing the soap off after a proper wash a breeze. What's more, because it doesn't rely on a mains power supply, you can chuck it in your car to give your bikes a pre-clean before you even leave the trail!

The tank on the standard OC 3, on offer in the UK, is just about big enough to wash one particularly mucky bike. The OC 3 Plus, on offer in the States, features a double-capacity tank, which is better if you have multiple bikes. The tanks themselves pop off the main unit too, for easy refilling.

Honestly, I love these little yellow cubes, and so do my bikes, and so will you. And so will your mucky dogs too, most likely.

Karcher OC 3 Plus

USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon



23% off: Everything is bigger in the States, right? This is the same in every way as the OC 3 below that's going in my Gear of the Year, except it has the bigger tank. More than enough for washing a couple of bikes, many many dogs, or one SUV.

Karcher OC 3

UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon



29% off: This thing is so useful it's going in my Gear of the Year. It's portable, powerful without being dangerous, durable, holds enough water do clean a bike with ease, you can chuck it in your car, and it doesn't need mains power. It's functionally perfect, and at under 100 quid it's a steal. I'd buy it at full price.

More Black Friday deals