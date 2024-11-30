Forget Black Friday, the REI Cyber Monday sale is 🔥🔥🔥
And here are six deals that every cyclist should see
REI doesn't do Black Friday. The US-based outdoor adventure store, which boasts a massive bike section among snow, hike and camping gear, instead chooses to OptOutside, closing all of its stores for the day.
But once the clocks strike midnight and Friday ticks into Saturday, the brand steps on the gas and plays catch-up, launching the 'Cyber Week' sale with a flurry of deals which this year will continue thru December 9.
Among the sale, which is promising as much as 44% off indoor trainers and 40% off bikes, members can also get an extra 25% off one eligible sale item with a code, which can double up your discounts to create some significant savings.
Here at Cyclingnews, as we collate our roundup of the best Cyber Monday bike deals ahead of the weekend's final flourish, we've plucked out five deals that cyclists shouldn't ignore, covering a couple of 'treat yourself' big buys and a few budget-friendly essentials too.
- Wahoo Kickr Move:
$1,299.99$999.99
- $100 off Garmin Edge computers
- Garmin Varia RTL515:
$200.00$149.99
Three treat-yourself specials
Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,299.99 $999.99
23% off - The most expensive smart trainer in Wahoo's lineup, the Kickr Move is a serious upgrade to your indoor cycling setup. It boasts all the great features of the Kickr V6, including the WiFi connection, automatic calibration, 1% accuracy margin and 2200w of resistance, and mounts it onto an eight-inch rolling track that lets your bike slide back and forth for extra realism.
$100 off Garmin Edge computers
20-28% off - The Garmin Edge 540, 540 Solar, 840, 840 Solar and relevant bundle deals are all discounted by $100. That brings the price of the Edge 540, for example, down to just $249.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it.
If you want to track your rides or explore new routes without getting lost, then the Edge computers are an excellent investment. They both offer the same functionality, but the 800 series model gets a touchscreen while the 500 series relies on buttons. The Solar adds panels to charge while riding, boosting the battery life by a huge margin in sunny conditions.
Garmin Varia RTL515: $200.00 $149.99
25% off - This is a product you probably don't think you need until you've tried it, and then you can't live without it. It adds a rear-facing radar to your bike - doubling up as a genuinely excellent rear light too, by the way - and connects to your bike computer to let you know where cars are as they approach from behind. It's like adding a sixth sense to your ride, one which boosts your safety.
Three affordable essentials
30% off Muc-Off essentials
Nothing says 'bike essentials' more than a bottle of Muc-Off bike wash, but in the REI Cyber Week sale, there's a whole host more besides. The British brand has been around for decades supplying the bike industry with its useful wares, from the well-known bike wash to chain cleaners, lube, tubeless valves, and more. And right now, the whole range it seems is on offer for 30% off.
Crankbrothers M20 Multi-Tool: $40.00 $27.99
30% off - The M20 is a well-equipped multi-tool that includes a chain breaker, tubeless plug and the essential Hex and Torx tools. It's an essential carry item on all rides, and with 30% off, now's the time to take the plunge.
CamelBak Podium: $12.00 $8.73
27% off - I've previously written an ode to the Camelbak Podium, praising its durability, water tightness and taste-free tech. It's not uncommon to find it on offer around deal events like Cyber Monday, and I often find myself adding to my collection when I see a discount.
Those are six of my hand-picked products from the REI Cyber Monday sale, but there's plenty more besides. You can head straight to REI to see more.
And before I leave you, a quick reminder that REI stands for Recreational Equipment Incorporated. That's undoubtedly a question you've thought of while reading.
Check out our other Cyber Monday deals
- Cyber Monday bike deals: The best savings for cyclists in 2024
- Cyber Monday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cyber Monday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cyber Monday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cyber Monday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cyber Monday turbo trainers: Indoor cycling on a budget
- Cyber Monday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Cyber Monday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Cyber Monday GoPro: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Cyber Monday Rapha: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Cyber Monday Wahoo: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.