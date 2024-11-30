Forget Black Friday, the REI Cyber Monday sale is 🔥🔥🔥

REI doesn't do Black Friday. The US-based outdoor adventure store, which boasts a massive bike section among snow, hike and camping gear, instead chooses to OptOutside, closing all of its stores for the day.

But once the clocks strike midnight and Friday ticks into Saturday, the brand steps on the gas and plays catch-up, launching the 'Cyber Week' sale with a flurry of deals which this year will continue thru December 9.

Among the sale, which is promising as much as 44% off indoor trainers and 40% off bikes, members can also get an extra 25% off one eligible sale item with a code, which can double up your discounts to create some significant savings.

Here at Cyclingnews, as we collate our roundup of the best Cyber Monday bike deals ahead of the weekend's final flourish, we've plucked out five deals that cyclists shouldn't ignore, covering a couple of 'treat yourself' big buys and a few budget-friendly essentials too.

Three treat-yourself specials

Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,299.99 $999.99

23% off - The most expensive smart trainer in Wahoo's lineup, the Kickr Move is a serious upgrade to your indoor cycling setup. It boasts all the great features of the Kickr V6, including the WiFi connection, automatic calibration, 1% accuracy margin and 2200w of resistance, and mounts it onto an eight-inch rolling track that lets your bike slide back and forth for extra realism.

$100 off Garmin Edge computers

20-28% off - The Garmin Edge 540, 540 Solar, 840, 840 Solar and relevant bundle deals are all discounted by $100. That brings the price of the Edge 540, for example, down to just $249.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you want to track your rides or explore new routes without getting lost, then the Edge computers are an excellent investment. They both offer the same functionality, but the 800 series model gets a touchscreen while the 500 series relies on buttons. The Solar adds panels to charge while riding, boosting the battery life by a huge margin in sunny conditions.

Garmin Varia RTL515: $200.00 $149.99

25% off - This is a product you probably don't think you need until you've tried it, and then you can't live without it. It adds a rear-facing radar to your bike - doubling up as a genuinely excellent rear light too, by the way - and connects to your bike computer to let you know where cars are as they approach from behind. It's like adding a sixth sense to your ride, one which boosts your safety.

Three affordable essentials

30% off Muc-Off essentials

Nothing says 'bike essentials' more than a bottle of Muc-Off bike wash, but in the REI Cyber Week sale, there's a whole host more besides. The British brand has been around for decades supplying the bike industry with its useful wares, from the well-known bike wash to chain cleaners, lube, tubeless valves, and more. And right now, the whole range it seems is on offer for 30% off.

Crankbrothers M20 Multi-Tool: $40.00 $27.99

30% off - The M20 is a well-equipped multi-tool that includes a chain breaker, tubeless plug and the essential Hex and Torx tools. It's an essential carry item on all rides, and with 30% off, now's the time to take the plunge.

CamelBak Podium: $12.00 $8.73

27% off - I've previously written an ode to the Camelbak Podium, praising its durability, water tightness and taste-free tech. It's not uncommon to find it on offer around deal events like Cyber Monday, and I often find myself adding to my collection when I see a discount.

Those are six of my hand-picked products from the REI Cyber Monday sale, but there's plenty more besides. You can head straight to REI to see more.

And before I leave you, a quick reminder that REI stands for Recreational Equipment Incorporated. That's undoubtedly a question you've thought of while reading.

