Forget Black Friday, the REI Cyber Monday sale is 🔥🔥🔥

And here are six deals that every cyclist should see

REI doesn't do Black Friday. The US-based outdoor adventure store, which boasts a massive bike section among snow, hike and camping gear, instead chooses to OptOutside, closing all of its stores for the day. 

But once the clocks strike midnight and Friday ticks into Saturday, the brand steps on the gas and plays catch-up, launching the 'Cyber Week' sale with a flurry of deals which this year will continue thru December 9. 

Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,299.99 $999.99 23% off -

Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,299.99 $999.99
23% off - The most expensive smart trainer in Wahoo's lineup, the Kickr Move is a serious upgrade to your indoor cycling setup. It boasts all the great features of the Kickr V6, including the WiFi connection, automatic calibration, 1% accuracy margin and 2200w of resistance, and mounts it onto an eight-inch rolling track that lets your bike slide back and forth for extra realism. 

$100 off Garmin Edge computers 20-28% off -

$100 off Garmin Edge computers
20-28% off - The Garmin Edge 540, 540 Solar, 840, 840 Solar and relevant bundle deals are all discounted by $100. That brings the price of the Edge 540, for example, down to just $249.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it. 

If you want to track your rides or explore new routes without getting lost, then the Edge computers are an excellent investment. They both offer the same functionality, but the 800 series model gets a touchscreen while the 500 series relies on buttons. The Solar adds panels to charge while riding, boosting the battery life by a huge margin in sunny conditions. 

Garmin Varia RTL515: $200.00 $149.99 25% off -

Garmin Varia RTL515: $200.00 $149.99
25% off - This is a product you probably don't think you need until you've tried it, and then you can't live without it. It adds a rear-facing radar to your bike - doubling up as a genuinely excellent rear light too, by the way - and connects to your bike computer to let you know where cars are as they approach from behind. It's like adding a sixth sense to your ride, one which boosts your safety. 

30% off Muc-Off essentials

30% off Muc-Off essentials
Nothing says 'bike essentials' more than a bottle of Muc-Off bike wash, but in the REI Cyber Week sale, there's a whole host more besides. The British brand has been around for decades supplying the bike industry with its useful wares, from the well-known bike wash to chain cleaners, lube, tubeless valves, and more. And right now, the whole range it seems is on offer for 30% off. 

Crankbrothers M20 Multi-Tool: $40.00 $27.99 30% off -

Crankbrothers M20 Multi-Tool: $40.00 $27.99
30% off - The M20 is a well-equipped multi-tool that includes a chain breaker, tubeless plug and the essential Hex and Torx tools. It's an essential carry item on all rides, and with 30% off, now's the time to take the plunge. 

CamelBak Podium: $12.00 $8.73 27% off -

CamelBak Podium: $12.00 $8.73
27% off - I've previously written an ode to the Camelbak Podium, praising its durability, water tightness and taste-free tech. It's not uncommon to find it on offer around deal events like Cyber Monday, and I often find myself adding to my collection when I see a discount. 

Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.