Amazon Prime Day deals see AirPods Pro headphones hit their best-ever price

If you like to ride the turbo trainer with music, the second generation AirPods Pro earbuds are a great option and right now they're at their lowest ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, just $199 / £209, a 20 per cent discount in the US and 16 per cent in the UK on the standard price of $249 / £249.

The AirPods Pro include active noise cancellation and adaptive transparency. They're also sweat and water-resistant, so ideal for hot workouts.

There are also deals on the standard second and third-generation AirPods. The price of the second generation model is down to just £99, a 29 per cent discount, or $89.99 in the US. Unlike the AirPods Pro and the third generation AirPods, the second generation AirPods are not water resistant though.

Here's a round-up of the three best current deals on AirPods at Amazon for Prime Day.

Quick Prime Day picks

USA Deals

UK Deals

UK Deals

Apple AirPods deals for Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation): Up to 20% off USA: $249 $199 at Amazon UK: £249 £209 at Amazon



Apple says that it has doubled the effectiveness of the noise cancellation in the second-generation AirPods Pro. Other cool features include volume control by brushing the AirPods' stem and pressing the stem to start or end a call. The AirPods Pro come with four sets of earbuds for a comfortable fit. Apple claims up to 6 hours of listening with noise cancellation active, with the charging case extending that up to 30 hours.

Apple AirPods (Third Generation) with Lightning charging case: Up to 22% off USA: $169 $139.99 at Amazon UK: £179 £139 at Amazon



Opt for the third generation AirPods and you get the same water and sweat resistance as the second generation pro model, but without the active noise cancelling. There's also six hours listening time per charge, extended up to 30 hours with the Lightning charging case.





Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with wired charging case: Up to 30% off USA: $129 $89.99 at Amazon UK: £139 £99 at Amazon



The second-generation AirPods offer up to five hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours via the Lightning charging case, with 15 minutes of charging adding around three hours. As with all Apple AirPods, there's tight integration with Apple's other devices including iPhones and the Apple Watch, although the lack of water resistance may rule these out for heavy turbo sessions.

Other Prime Day deals