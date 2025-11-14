The Garmin Varia RCT715 is a brilliant piece of cycling kit that I never ride without, and is not only one of the best bike lights on the market, but comes loaded with smart tech, including a built-in rearward camera and a very clever radar function.

Black Friday 2025 is still two weeks away, and the big shopping weekend runs from November 28th to December 1st. However, the cycling deals are already dropping, and one that caught my eye is on the Garmin Varia RCT715 – reduced from $399.99 to $349.99.

Get the Garmin Varia RCT715 for $349.99 at Amazon.

In our Garmin Varia RCT715 review back in 2022, we awarded the RCT715 with a 3.5 out of 5-star review. Tester Josh Ross highlighted the low-quality video and the slightly flawed incident detection system as reasons for the low score on what was then newly launched Garmin tech.

Garmin has since addressed these issues, and the latest version, for me. has more than alleviated these early teething flaws. The 1080p at 30 fps camera captures sharp and clear video, and the incident detection for me has been flawless. It records as soon as it detects movement, meaning nothing is missed, even if that's just your riding buddy giving you a wave.

So, having used the Varia for well over a year, I'd have no issue in personally rating the Varia with a perfect score, and would recommend the Garmin Varia RCT715 to anyone, especially with this discount.

It's worth noting that the Garmin Varia RTL515, the non-camera and cheaper sibling of the RCT715, is on sale for Black Friday and discounted by $50 to just $149.99 at Amazon.

The clincher that makes the Garmin Varia RCT715 so good is the ease of use, and if you're already in the Garmin ecosystem, then it syncs up in seconds. I paired mine with the Garmin Edge 830, and the benefit, I'll go as far as the joy of seeing the dots representing approaching traffic, is brilliant.

At first, I still would have a look over my shoulder to confirm what the Garmin was telling me, and I've always found it to be spot-on. Once you adapt to trusting the tech, you really no longer have to look when making a move, but I'd still advise you to do so anyway.

Another great feature is the safety of having a built-in camera with various settings, including always-on and radar-activated. It has you covered for recording close pass incidents or worse, and it can also detect an incident. Footage is recorded in sharp, clear 1080p at 30 fps, or the resolution can be reduced to 720p to extend battery life for longer rides. Garmin says depending on the settings, you can expect the battery to last up to six hours.

If you're just after one of the best rear lights, then the mighty Magicshine SEEMEE 300 can't go without a mention in a Black Friday post. The Magicshine is currently reduced to $47.99 on Amazon, although there is a good chance it will drop further come the big shopping weekend.

Our Black Friday 2025 Cycling deals hub is also the place to check out all the very latest cycling deals in the run-up to the big shopping weekend, and we'll be updating this regularly as the deals land.