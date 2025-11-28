It isn't a Black Friday Garmin deal, but this competitor is the bike computer I'd buy in a heartbeat

It's Black Friday today, and as we have done for the last few years, the Cyclingnews tech team are on the hunt for genuinely good cycling-related deals.

We have the best of the best collection in our Black Friday bike deals hub, and you can stay on top of the latest finds in our Black Friday live hub.

There's a deal on at the moment for what is, in my opinion, the best cycling computer on the market, the Hammerhead Karoo 3. In the UK, it has 18% off in the Sigma Sport sale, meaning it can be purchased for £369.00, making it less than the Garmin Edge 550, Wahoo Elemnt Ace and Roam 3 currently at RRP.

US-based readers, I have found the Karoo in the SRAM Amazon store with 21% off for $417.70, over $100 cheaper than the Hammerhead website, and another strong deal. It's a little cheaper than the new Garmin Edge 550, but for me, the mapping is far better, and the 550 doesn't have a touchscreen, something I think it would benefit from because of the amount of features and options packed into it.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deal, you can do that here:

I absolutely love the Karoo for a variety of reasons. Firstly, its mapping is the best I have used up to this point, bar none. In fact, I don't think I've ever missed a turn using the unit, and I have used it in at least six countries to date. It's clear, the colour map is excellent, and the touchscreen lets you zoom in and out effortlessly.

Its display is also super crisp and bright; it's like a smartphone. One of the latest software updates gave the unit the ability to control your smartphone's music on its screen whilst riding, and that really did make it perfect for me.

The unit also integrated seamlessly with SRAM AXS grupsets (SRAM owns Hammerhead) and the SRAM app, though you can of course use it on any bike with any groupset.

This is the computer I would buy right now. I've tested the flagship Garmin Edge 1050, and I get on well with the Wahoo Roam, but of the best bike computers right now, I can honestly say that, for me, this is the best.

A bit more on the Karoo, bike computers are packed with functions these days, in fact, some are too busy if you ask me.

I've mentioned the mapping and screen. What about battery life? My longest ride has been over 13 hours moving time with the Karoo, and the battery lasted the whole way. It was nearly empty at the end, but 13 plus hours is healthy, I think. Updates to the battery saver mode have moved the claimed max battery life out past 35 hours since then too.

Maps are sent to the unit very quickly when loading them; it's the fastest process I have experienced, and the Karoo alerts you when you get to a new country if the map needs downloading, which has saved me some hassle on occasion. Ride profile screens and layouts can also be changed on the fly with ease, even as you ride, if you want to swap in lap split power or add the sunset time to your ride screen. It's all just very easy.

Oh, and if you want to navigate somewhere, you can send a pin from Google Maps to the unit using the Hammerhead Karoo app and navigate to it, a genuinely useful and clever feature.

I could go on, but I'm yet to meet anyone who isn't impressed with this little computer.

Save 21% Hammerhead Karoo : was $525 now $417.07 at Amazon Here's the US deal for the Hammerhead, currently sitting in the SRAM Amazon webstore. This is the best deal I can find in the US for the Karoo. Amazon's retail price is actually wrong, so the deal looks worse than it really is. Hammerhead Karoo review

Save 20% SRAM Red AXS / Hammerhead Karoo upgrade kit : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Competitive Cyclist This is a bit of an easter egg deal. The SRAM Red AXS shifters and brakes, which for me are the best part of the groupset, are backwards compatible, meaning you can fit them to your older SRAM groupset. This kit also comes with the Karoo, so you can use the bonus shift buttons and pair your AXS system with it. If I had the money (and I don't), these are the components from the groupset I would really want.

(Image credit: Future)

