Amazon's Black Friday deal just cut 41% off the Magicshine Seemee 300, our favourite rear bike light
This is the best price we've ever seen on this feature-packed light, which is also 29% off in the USA
Magicshine's Seemee 300 is among the best rear bike lights on the market today, topping our best bike lights list at the moment, but with this Black Friday deal that cuts almost half of its retail price, there's no better time to grab one.
You may not think much about your rear bike light, given that you never really see it, and having the Magicshine Seemee 300 on your bike means you'll rarely have to think about it going forward – for a different reason.
Head straight to the deal:
The Seemee 300 is supremely bright both at night-time and in the day, also featuring a 'smart' mode which adjusts the brightness based on the darkness of the environment. There's a novel downward-facing light, too, which lights up your legs and rear wheel for added visibility.
Elsewhere, the supreme battery life is market-leading, and there's an eco mode for when the battery dips below 10%. Sturdy build quality and great mounts also add to the ease-of-use and reliability.
We handed the Seemee 300 4.5 stars in our long-term review last year, so it's a lot of light for a low price.
The 41% discount, a decent saving of £24.80, is the biggest saving the Magicshine Seemee 300 has ever had here in the UK.
The discount in the US isn't quite as good, but still a good value product if you're shopping now and need something good and quickly.
Our verdict on the Magicshine Seemee 300, from our 4.5-star review after several weeks of testing last November:
"There is very little to fault here. The Magicshine SEEMEE300 packs a ton of features into a well-made, very effective package. It does some things other lights on the market don’t in terms of battery life and additional visibility. It comes with great mounts. It’s bright, it’s relatively smart, and so far, it has withstood some pretty horrible riding conditions. The only thing I can fault is the slightly confusing mode selection setup, and while the seatpost mount doesn’t work so well on a D-shape, the saddle mount more than makes up for it.
"All of this for half the price of similar performers, so it’s a pretty open-and-shut case to say this really is the best rear bike light on the market at the moment."
