Tour of Turkey: Sebastian Berwick takes race lead on stage 6 summit finish as Christian Bagatin survives from the break for first pro victory

Sebastian Berwick is the new race leader at the Tour of Turkey

Christian Bagatin (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort) took a surprise victory on the Queen stage of the Tour of Turkey, holding off the charging GC battle to win atop the 21km climb to Feslikan as Sebastian Berwick (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) climbed into the race lead.

The Italian was part of a large breakaway early in the day that started the final climb with a hefty lead, and whilst every other rider fell away and was caught by the chasing peloton, Bagatin took advantage of the head start to grab victory away from the GC riders.

"Unbelievable," Bagatin said. "This morning I went in the breakaway randomly, it was not in the plan to be in the breakaway, but I said 'OK, I'll stay in front for as long as possible, for my leader Fance [Alessandro Fancellu].

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"I started the climb, I was in a good shape, I did my pace, and I said 'I want to go to 10km to go', then five, then three. It was my DS in the car that was pulling me. In my head was my girlfriend, my teammates, my team. I don't believe it!"

Starting the stage 13 seconds down, Berwick took second on the stage, attacking in the final kilometres to seize the lead from leader Iván Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma), who finished just outside of the bonus seconds to lose the turquoise jersey.

For Bagatin, it is a first professional victory, and the biggest win of 2026 so far for MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort, who only stepped up to ProTeam level this season.

An initial breakaway was caught early on, igniting a new round of attacks with 100km to go. A small group went at first, which then became 14 riders with 70km to go, and they built a solid six-minute lead into the base of the climb.

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As soon as they hit the 21.4km ascent, the lead group quickly started splintering apart, and with 18km to go, Bagatin went solo, leaving Şamli alone in the chase, with the peloton some three and a half minutes down.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA worked hard up the climb to try and close down the leaders, but whilst they swept up the remainders of the break, they made little progress on Bagatin, who went into the final 4km with a three-minute lead.

With 2.6km to go, Sebastian Berwick went on the attack on his own, putting Sosa under pressure. Berwick got a small gap for a while, and whilst he couldn't fully crack Sosa, he finished with a 12-second gap – enough to take the lead, and helped by the fact that Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) pipped Sosa to the final bonus seconds on the line. (MP)