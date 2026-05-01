Eschborn-Frankfurt: Georg Zimmermann beats Tom Pidcock as thrilling sprint sees breakaway narrowly hold off charging peloton

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German champion wins in front of Tom Pidcock and Ben Tulett

Georg Zimmermann celebrates winning 2026 Eschborn-Frankfurt
Zimmermann won in the German champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
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German champion Georg Zimmermann (Lotto-Intermarché) took a nailbiting victory on home soil at Eschborn-Frankfurt, leading home a breakaway group of 12 to score the biggest win of his career.

The 28-year-old was one of a dozen riders to go clear on the final climb of the 211km race, the group racing towards Frankfurt with a slim 30-second advantage over the chasing peloton.

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How it unfolded

The 63rd Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany's biggest one-day race, took the peloton on familiar, if longer and tougher, route compared to the 2025 edition.