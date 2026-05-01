Eschborn-Frankfurt: Georg Zimmermann beats Tom Pidcock as thrilling sprint sees breakaway narrowly hold off charging peloton

German champion Georg Zimmermann (Lotto-Intermarché) took a nailbiting victory on home soil at Eschborn-Frankfurt, leading home a breakaway group of 12 to score the biggest win of his career.

The 28-year-old was one of a dozen riders to go clear on the final climb of the 211km race, the group racing towards Frankfurt with a slim 30-second advantage over the chasing peloton.

As the race entered the final kilometre, the chasing group behind bore down on the leaders, making contact just as the sprint for the finish line was launched.

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Zimmermann, starting his sprint up against the barriers from the rear of the group, produced the quickest finish to speed past the rest and beat Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) to the win, while Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium in third place.

"It's not only my first one-day victory but also the biggest victory of my career so far. I'm a bit speechless and just so happy," Zimmermann said after the finish.

"I was feeling good in the last couple of weeks already. In the Ardennes Classics, I had good legs but it never really showed up in the results sheets. Every day I was feeling like 'Aaah, this was really good', only something didn't go right.

"Then at the last chance of the racing block, it all came together. Now I find myself on top of the podium at one of the most beautiful races. That makes me proud.

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"[At the top of the climb] I found myself a bit dropped with Felix [Engelhardt] and then, even worse, he dropped his chain on the top. He couldn't pull and I couldn't pull because I was full gas, so then it was on Florian Stork to close that small gap. Maybe we were a bit lucky there, but in the end it all went right.

"Out of small groups, I'm sprinting really well quite some times. With this tailwind sprint, I knew I could do a long one, so I started from behind with almost 300 metres to go. I almost got blocked by Pello. He moved a bit to the right and I could just sneak through. I just hoped that nobody could come from behind and nobody could pass me."

How it unfolded

The 63rd Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany's biggest one-day race, took the peloton on familiar, if longer and tougher, route compared to the 2025 edition.