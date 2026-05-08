Giro d'Italia: Paul Magnier speeds to victory as massive crash blocks peloton in stage 1 sprint

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on the opening day of the Giro d’Italia, claiming the first Grand Tour stage win of his hugely promising career and taking the first pink jersey as the overall leader of the 2026 Giro.

The 22-year-old Frenchman surged to the line in Burgas, Bulgaria, winning from what was a very small group after most of the peloton was held up by a big crash inside the final kilometre.

Only a dozen riders remained to fight it out inside the final 500 metres and Magnier used his teammate Jasper Stuyven before jumping into the slipstream of Tobias Lund Andersen (Decathlon CMA CGM) and then bursting around him to win by a wheel.

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Ethan Vernon (NSN Pro Cycling) grabbed the final spot on the podium, crossing the line directly behind Magnier, while multiple Giro d’Italia stage winner Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) could only manage fourth.

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), two of the pre-stage favorites, were caught up in the crash and unable to sprint. Groenewegen crossed the line gingerly with what appeared to be a wrist injury.

The late crash was a sudden moment of drama right at the end of an opening stage that had proceeded quietly along the Black Sea coast in Bulgaria in the 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia.

The finishing straight was narrow and a touch of wheels sent riders flying into both barriers, with almost the entire peloton blocked by the tangle of bikes and bodies on the ground.

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Of the 12 riders that escaped the mayhem, Milan's lead-out man Max Walscheid found himself off the front with a gap, but Magnier still had two teammates to reel him in and set up the sprint. It was Lund Andersen who opened the sprint on the right from 200 metres out, but Magnier shot straight onto his wheel, flicked out to the left, nudged ahead and held it to the line, a look of disbelief crossing his face as he raised his arms aloft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm so proud of the team and also my performance," Magnier said. "It was really hectic in the final because it was a quiet day so everyone was really fresh. With positioning we knew with the narrow road in the final it would be tricky, so we tried to get in good position, in final Jasper and Dries [Van Gestel] did an amazing job and I could finish it off so I'm super proud."

Magnier pulled on the famous maglia rosa as the overall leader of the Giro, with 10 bonus seconds for the stage win putting him four seconds ahead of Lund Andersen on the general classification. Breakaway rider Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) is third overall, also at four seconds, after taking six bonus seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre.

There were no time differences among the pre-race pink jersey contenders, with times neutralised given the late crash occurred inside the final 5km, although it remains to be seen whether any big names went down and suffered injuries.

How it unfolded

The pack rides to the start line of the 1st stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening stage of the 2026 Giro d’Italia traced a 147km route along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, starting in Nessebar and heading down past Burgas for two laps of a circuit featuring a short climb, before heading back for the flat finish in Burgas.

There was only limited interest in the first breakaway of the Giro, with two riders going clear with relative ease in the opening kilometres: Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) and Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta).

The trend in modern cycling is to give even the meekest breakaways very little rope, and the gap had barely reached two minutes when the powers in the peloton came to control, keeping it around that modest margin for the next few hours.

The first half of the stage was relatively quiet as a result, with the riders greeted by big crowds of Bulgarian fans whenever they passed through a town.

The race started to come to life just past the halfway mark when the riders hit the 22.1km circuit around Sozopol, which was to be tackled twice. As well as two ascents of the category-4 Cape Agalina climb, there was also an intermediate sprint on the first passage through Sozopol, and the Red Bull Kilometre just after the second.

On the Cape Agalina, there was a fierce battle between the breakaway duo for the small haul of mountains classification points on offer, with Sevilla coming out on top after fierce battles atop both ascents. He’ll wear the blue jersey as the king of the mountains on Saturday’s stage 2.

With Sevilla taking the mountain points, Tarozzi claimed the sprints, with little opposition from his companion. The first was a traditional intermediate sprint, the second the Red Bull Kilometre, which gave Tarozzi six bonus seconds for the overall classification.

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber Italian rider Manuele Tarozzi (R) rides in a breakaway with Team Polti VisitMalta Spanish rider Diego Sevilla during the 1st stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the Red Bull kilometre that finally woke the peloton up. Lotto-Intermarché tried to sneak a surprise with a two-rider attack, but UAE raised the speed on the front before Antonio Morgado hit out to collect the final two bonus seconds on offer for third place across the line.

With the points and seconds dished out, there wasn’t much left to fight for, and the breakaway’s lead steadily diminished until they were caught with 22km to go, fist-bumping to toast a good day’s work.

Still far from home, it was a quiet run-in for the most part, but it suddenly burst to life inside with just over 5km to go. Soudal-QuickStep were just one of a number of teams fighting for position with the bunch spread right across the wide road. Unibet-Rose Rockets, Tudor Pro Cycling, Alpecin-Premier Tech, and Lidl-Trek were all prominent, with more teams looking to get involved, too.

Uno-X were the first team to take true control with 3.5km to go, but Decathlon and Soudal muscled through to the front as the Scandinavian team faded from view. Those two teams and Lidl-Trek had the best positions and numbers going into the final kilometre, with Walscheid taking over and leading the way to the 500m-to-go mark, where the crash suddenly threw the race into disarray.

A dozen riders clipped off ahead of the rest of the peloton, with Van Gestel chasing down Walscheid and Stuyven doing the final turn for Magnier, who played it perfectly as he jumped onto Lund Andersen for a brief moment before hitting out for a huge victory in his young career.