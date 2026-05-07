Vuelta Femenina: Mischa Bredewold leads Lotte Kopecky across stage 5 line as SD Worx-Protime repeats with one-two finish

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 of the Vuelta Femenina in Astorga as her teammate Lotte Kopecky held back in the uphill sprint, content to get a win for the team and defend her red jersey.

Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) narrowly beat Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) to third place.



The last escapees were reeled in with 8.7km to go, and the stage was decided in a mass sprint on a 7% uphill finishing straight. Bredewold looked to be leading out Kopecky, but the red jersey chose not to come past and only controlled the other sprinters, making sure nobody came past her and letting her teammate take the win.



Going into the two mountain stages at the end of the race, Kopecky leads the GC with Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez), now 12 seconds behind.

"This finish is really similar to the one from last year where I came second, but we have of course a luxury position today with the red jersey and I’m just so grateful to the team that I had the freedom to share my ambitions about sprinting," Bredewold said at the finish.

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"We are here together with Lotte and me, so you need to puzzle a bit with the stages. Especially today, with the red jersey, you don’t want to throw that away, that would be really stupid. We made an ideal plan to do it like this, that I get to sprint, I have Lotte in my wheel, and she would come over if she had to. I’m super happy to get the first victory.

“The girls did amazing, it was a headwind all day which made it really hard for them. They are so strong, big hats off to the girls."

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka of Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto (far left) and Letizia Paternoster of Liv AlUla Jayco battle for third place behind race leader Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime, while Mischa Bredewold takes the win for SD Worx-Protime on the far right (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the final 1.5km of the race, there was a mass crash on wet road from a rainshower, with SD Worx-Protime’s GC leader Anna van der Breggen among the victims.



“It was scary because it was a really hectic final. Big roads all day and then the last 5km on narrow roads, it was pretty crazy. I think Anna is okay because I saw that she was not too bad, I hope the other girls are okay too. That crash made it really hectic, and then nobody had a real lead-out anymore,” said Bredewold.

How it unfolded

The 119.6-kilometre stage from León to Astorga included two third-category climbs, but as the last 37km were almost continuously downhill, a sprint was always the most likely outcome.