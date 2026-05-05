Vuelta Femenina: Solo raid nets victory on stage 3 for Cedrine Kerbaol

Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina with a trademark attack into a descent.

After a move by her teammate Alice Towers on a cobbled climb with 2.5km to go was reeled in, the Frenchwoman counterattacked into the descent, quickly opened up a gap, and held off the chasers to the finish by four seconds.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint of the chasing peloton to finish second ahead of Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Liane Lippert (Movistar).

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Due to bonus seconds, Kopecky moves within two seconds of Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) who was struggling in the final but managed to finish in the peloton to narrowly defend her red jersey.

More to come.

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