Vuelta Femenina: Solo raid nets victory on stage 3 for Cedrine Kerbaol

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EF Education-Oatly rider succeeds with late breakaway after falling short on stage 2

A CORUNA, SPAIN - MAY 05: Cedrine Kerbaol of France and Team EF Education-Oatly celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 3 a 121.2km stage from Padron to A Coruna / #UCIWWT / on May 05, 2026 in A Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina with a trademark attack into a descent.

After a move by her teammate Alice Towers on a cobbled climb with 2.5km to go was reeled in, the Frenchwoman counterattacked into the descent, quickly opened up a gap, and held off the chasers to the finish by four seconds.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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