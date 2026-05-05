Vuelta Femenina: Solo raid nets victory on stage 3 for Cedrine Kerbaol
EF Education-Oatly rider succeeds with late breakaway after falling short on stage 2
Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina with a trademark attack into a descent.
After a move by her teammate Alice Towers on a cobbled climb with 2.5km to go was reeled in, the Frenchwoman counterattacked into the descent, quickly opened up a gap, and held off the chasers to the finish by four seconds.
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint of the chasing peloton to finish second ahead of Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Liane Lippert (Movistar).Article continues below
Due to bonus seconds, Kopecky moves within two seconds of Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) who was struggling in the final but managed to finish in the peloton to narrowly defend her red jersey.
More to come.
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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