'No cross-over sports, just snow and ice' - IOC Executive Board halts hopes of cyclo-cross entry in 2030 Olympic Games but window open for 2034

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Cyclocross riders navigate an off-camber section on a snowy course
Elite women riders compete in the snow at Belgian National Cyclo-cross Championships 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambitions for cyclo-cross to gain entry in the Olympic Games hit another roadblock when International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsten Coventry said that "no cross-over sports" would be added to the winter programme for the 2030 Winter Olympics in Haute-Savoie.

However, the door was not closed completely for the cycling discipline. A final decision on the lineup of competitions for 2030 will be made at the extraordinary IOC Session on June 24-25 in Lausanne, Switzerland. In addition, Coventry confirmed that a different phase of exploration could permit entry for the 2034 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

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Among other announcements made by the IOC this week, BMX Freestyle was one of six sports selected for the Olympic Q-Series, an event to "boost athletic visibility and global fan engagement", Coventry said. Four cities would host separate weekends with sports festivals in May and June of 2028, and provide qualification opportunities for athletes. Tokyo, Shanghai, Montréal and Orlando were the cities selected.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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