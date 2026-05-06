Vuelta Femenina: Lotte Kopecky wins hectic stage 4 sprint and uses bonus points to claim red leader's jersey

After narrowly missing out on the previous three stages, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) finally celebrated a stage victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta Femenina. In a uphill sprint, she finished ahead of her teammate Anna van der Breggen, with Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) taking third place.

Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) and Marta Jaskulska (Human Powered Health) held off the chasing peloton for a long time in a breakaway but were caught 2.5km from the finish.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) went long in the sprint but was quickly passed by Kopecky on the 200-metre finishing straight. In Kopecky's slipstream, Van der Breggen sprinted to a second place and six bonus seconds.

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“We had to be patient. Two times second, one time not so great – we really believed as a team that we were able to win, but we had to wait for it,” said Kopecky, happy to finally cross the line first.

“It was the easiest stage of the ones we had already. Some longer climbs, but steady, but this final was really hard. At one moment, I really thought we were not going to catch the break anymore.

"Then the pace went so high, and in these final few kilometres it was attack after attack. Luckily my teammates were just on fire and could respond to all of them. I just had to jump from wheel to wheel. In the end we were in the perfect position with Liane going first into the corner. With Anna in second place as well, that’s great,” Kopecky looked back on the stage.

After winning stage 4, Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to the 10-second time bonification for the stage winner, Kopecky also takes the GC lead and the red jersey from Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez).