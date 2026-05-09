'Sometimes you just mentally crack' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney falls short of own expectations on La Vuelta Femenina stage 6 climbing test

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Tenth on the day puts Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider in sixth overall with L'Angliru looming

NAVA, SPAIN - MAY 08: Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto crosses the finish line during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 6 a 106.5km stage from Gijon / Xixon to Les Praeres. Nava 738m / #UCIWWT / on May 08, 2026 in Nava, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) on stage 6 of la Vuelta Femenina 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney may have entered into La Vuelta Femenina with an eye to the podium and then set out to deliver a solid performance through the opening stages but it was always the final two days of climbing that were going to deliver the ultimate test. The first certainly didn't go to plan.

After a tricky run in the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider entered the final category 1 climb to Les Praeres – nearly four kilometres at an average gradient of 13.5% – well positioned in the dramatically reduced peloton. The 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner also kept up with the vicious pace of Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) early but then, with just under 3km to go, stage 6 took a turn for Niewiadoma-Phinney.

“The climb was just super steep. I mean, it’s hard to get any sort of cadence on that steep, steep climb," said Niewiadoma-Phinney of the ascent which included sections with gradients rising to 20%.

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"I need some time to digest today, and to realise it was just a warm-up for what we have to race up tomorrow,” concluded Niewiadoma.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani