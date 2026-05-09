'Sometimes you just mentally crack' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney falls short of own expectations on La Vuelta Femenina stage 6 climbing test

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney may have entered into La Vuelta Femenina with an eye to the podium and then set out to deliver a solid performance through the opening stages but it was always the final two days of climbing that were going to deliver the ultimate test. The first certainly didn't go to plan.

After a tricky run in the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider entered the final category 1 climb to Les Praeres – nearly four kilometres at an average gradient of 13.5% – well positioned in the dramatically reduced peloton. The 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner also kept up with the vicious pace of Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) early but then, with just under 3km to go, stage 6 took a turn for Niewiadoma-Phinney.

“The climb was just super steep. I mean, it’s hard to get any sort of cadence on that steep, steep climb," said Niewiadoma-Phinney of the ascent which included sections with gradients rising to 20%.

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"I exploded early, and then it was just suffering to the finish," the Polish champion said in a team statement, which added that it was a result that fell short of the rider's own expectations.

As Van der Breggen dropped all her rivals and went on to take the stage win, with Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) managing to stay relatively close for second, Niewiadoma continued to drop time through the closing kilometres. She finished in tenth on the stage at 1:09 back.

"Unfortunately sometimes you just mentally crack." added Niewiadoma-Phinney in an instagram post.

The Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider, who entered the race as one of the favourites, ended up in sixth place on the overall after Friday's stage, with a 1:25 gap to race leader Van der Breggen and a 44 second gap to the last place on the podium, held by Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike).

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However, the stage 7 finishing climb dwarfs that of stage 6, delivering a spectacular but brutal finale on L'Angliru. The 132.9km day of racing tackles two category 3 ascents, a category 2 climb and then finishes on the Asturian monster, with the HC rated L'Angliru delivering 12.4km at an average gradient of 9.7%. On top of that the final 6km averages 13% and has sections peaking at 24%.



So even though gaps that emerged on stage 6 put some in the box seat and others on the back foot, more than ever at this year's La Vuelta Femenina, the race for the podium can't be considered settled until the very final stretch.

"I need some time to digest today, and to realise it was just a warm-up for what we have to race up tomorrow,” concluded Niewiadoma.