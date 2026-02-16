Clásica Jaén: Tim Wellens conquers the Spanish gravel with long-range solo success

Race Results
By published

Tom Pidcock second as Jan Christen makes it two UAE riders on the podium

UBEDA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the breakaway during the 5th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2026 a 154.2km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 16, 2026 in Ubeda, Spain.
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soloed to a memorable victory at the Clásica Jaén, going clear at the front 54km to score the 42nd victory of his career.

The Belgian had been out front with Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5) for 10km before he left the Briton behind on the first passage of the Mar de Olivos sector of gravel.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.