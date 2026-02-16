Clásica Jaén: Tim Wellens conquers the Spanish gravel with long-range solo success
Tom Pidcock second as Jan Christen makes it two UAE riders on the podium
Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soloed to a memorable victory at the Clásica Jaén, going clear at the front 54km to score the 42nd victory of his career.
The Belgian had been out front with Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5) for 10km before he left the Briton behind on the first passage of the Mar de Olivos sector of gravel.
Wellens, who has finished second, third, fourth, and 10th in previous editions of the one-day race, raced out to a lead of 1:30 on the road back to Ubeda, and the efforts of a large chase group couldn't bring him back before the finish.
The chase group, which numbered 30 riders at one point, split apart on the tough terrain heading towards the line, with a trio surviving to fight for second place.
35 seconds after Wellens crossed the line, it was Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) who sped to second place ahead of Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), while Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed late on to miss the podium.
Results
