Volta a Catalunya: Jonas Vingegaard dominates stage 5 mountaintop finish to Coll de Pal for solo victory

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Felix Gall takes second while Lenny Martinez next best from chase group

LA MOLINA, SPAIN - MARCH 27: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 5 a 155.3km stage from La Seu d&amp;apos;Urgell to La Molina/Coll de Pal 2109m / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in La Molina, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya 2026: Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins solo on stage 5 mountaintop finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his storming start to the season, taking control of the Volta a Catalunya with a dominant solo victory atop the Coll de Pal on stage 5 on Friday.

This was only the first summit finish of the race after the removal of the previous day’s climb to Vallter 2000, and the persisting high winds even forced the organisers to chop 2.2km off the top of this one, but it still left 17km of the brutal mountain for Vingegaard to flex his muscles.

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Previously second-placed Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) was dropped at the bottom of the final climb, having reportedly crashed on the descent, while João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lost almost two minutes in the end. The damage was worse for Ineos Grenadiers, who predictably lost the leader’s jersey on Dorian Godon’s shoulders but also saw Oscar Onley finish 2:27 down, with Carlos Rodriguez dropped even early on the climb.

LA MOLINA, SPAIN - MARCH 27: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and a general view of the peloton competing during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 5 a 155.3km stage from La Seu d&amp;amp;apos;Urgell to La Molina/Coll de Pal 2109m / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in La Molina, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a bike on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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