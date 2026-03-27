Volta a Catalunya: Jonas Vingegaard dominates stage 5 mountaintop finish to Coll de Pal for solo victory

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his storming start to the season, taking control of the Volta a Catalunya with a dominant solo victory atop the Coll de Pal on stage 5 on Friday.

This was only the first summit finish of the race after the removal of the previous day’s climb to Vallter 2000, and the persisting high winds even forced the organisers to chop 2.2km off the top of this one, but it still left 17km of the brutal mountain for Vingegaard to flex his muscles.

The Dane, who won Paris-Nice earlier this month, started to make his move just under 7km from the top and was alone just under 6km from the top. He gained time on everyone else with every pedal stroke as he rose into the snow-capped peaks, finishing more than a minute clear.

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Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) kicked clear of a four-man chase group to finish second on the stage, 50 seconds down on Vingegaard but 10 seconds clear of Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep).

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered a huge blow to his hopes of overall success. The Belgian, who crashed heavily two days ago, was unable to live with Vingegaard and was dropped early before finding frustration in what was the third group on the road, which he led home for sixth place, some 1:37 down on Vingegaard.

Previously second-placed Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) was dropped at the bottom of the final climb, having reportedly crashed on the descent, while João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lost almost two minutes in the end. The damage was worse for Ineos Grenadiers, who predictably lost the leader’s jersey on Dorian Godon’s shoulders but also saw Oscar Onley finish 2:27 down, with Carlos Rodriguez dropped even early on the climb.

Vingegaard moves into the overall lead of the race with, bonus seconds being taken into account, a 57-second lead on GC over Gall, with Martinez third at 1:09, Lipowitz fourth at 1:13, and Paret-Peintre fifth at 1:15. Evenepoel, who had enjoyed an attacking start to the race, now finds himself 1:38 down and with an uphill struggle just to make the podium nevermind the top step of it.

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Visma-Lease a bike on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

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