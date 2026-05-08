Paula Blasi with 'bittersweet feeling' after second place on Vuelta Femenina stage 6

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Spanish rising star caught out by steepness of Les Praeres climb

Blasi gasping for air at the finish
Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

This spring, Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) is quickly cementing her place not only among the best Spanish riders but among the best riders of the women's peloton as a whole.

The 23-year-old finished second on stage 6 of the Vuelta Femenina, losing only eight seconds to stage winner and new overall leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) on the climb of Les Praeres, 3.7km with an incredible average gradient of 13.4%.

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Although she was rated as an up-and-coming star, Blasi's victory in the Amstel Gold Race put her name front and centre. That victory had come from a breakaway, but she confirmed her strength by going head-to-head with the favourites in the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to finish third and fifth. On Les Praeres, Blasi again found herself not only competing with but even riding stronger than long-established names.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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