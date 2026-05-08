La Classique Morbihan: Great Britain's Abigail Miller sprints to first elite victory in France

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18-year-old UAE rider the youngest starter, and beats Eva Anguela and Valentine Fortin in the sprint

FUENTE DEL MAESTRE, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Abigail Miller of Great Britain and UAE Team ADQ crosses the finish line during the 4th Vuelta Extremadura Feminas 2026, Stage 2 a 132.8km stage from Pueblonuevo del Guadiana to Fuente del Maestre on March 07, 2026 in Fuente del Maestre, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Abigail Miller earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Eighteen-year-old Abigail Miller (UAE Development Team) sprinted to her first victory in the elite ranks at La Classique Morbihan, beating the field in a fast finish in France.

Miller, who stepped out of junior ranks to join UAE only this year, started as the youngest rider in the race, and ended as its winner with an impressive sprint.

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Racing in France continues on Saturday with the Grand Prix du Morbihan Féminin, featuring many of the same teams and riders, including Miller.

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