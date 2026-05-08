La Classique Morbihan: Great Britain's Abigail Miller sprints to first elite victory in France

Eighteen-year-old Abigail Miller (UAE Development Team) sprinted to her first victory in the elite ranks at La Classique Morbihan, beating the field in a fast finish in France.

Miller, who stepped out of junior ranks to join UAE only this year, started as the youngest rider in the race, and ended as its winner with an impressive sprint.

Club rider Eva Anguela (Cantabria Deporte - Rio Miera) took second whilst Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) was third in the race largely competed in by French teams, developent squads and clubs.

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Pan-flat for 111km between Quiberon and Pluvigner, the pace was high all day in La Classique Morbihan, with Liv AlUla Jayco Continental taking control of the peloton that shut down many attacks. They were riding in support of Erin Boothman, winner at the Festival Elsy Jacobs and one of the pre-race favourites.

However, it was a surprise name that came to the fore in the dash to the line with Miller winning on her 10th race day of the year. UAE finished with two in the top four, as Federica Venturelli grabbed fourth behind her teammate.

Boothman settled for 12th, whilst defending champion Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) took sixth.

Racing in France continues on Saturday with the Grand Prix du Morbihan Féminin, featuring many of the same teams and riders, including Miller.

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