'It was all a bit chaotic' - Visma-Lease a Bike and Jonas Vingegaard have hectic start to Tour de France stage 15 after Dane delayed by mass crash behind Tadej Pogačar

Vingegaard uninjured but bike damaged during non-stop series of early attacks

Jonas Vingegaard on stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have allayed fears that Jonas Vingegaard had been injured in the fraught, crash-filled start to stage 15 of the Tour de France, after the Dane was caught up behind a massive pile-up in the opening kilometres, with race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in a front group ahead of the numerous fallers.

The numbers two, three and four in the GC standings, Vingegaard, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) were all affected by the crash, which happened on what was supposed to play out as an uneventful transition stage.

