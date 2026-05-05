La Vuelta Femenina stage 3 LIVE: Who will come out on top after another rolling day in the Galician hills?

Relentless ups and downs over the 121.2km from Padrón to A Coruña

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Shari Bossuyt (Team AG Insurance-Soudal) celebrates after winning stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta Femenina in San Cibrao das Vinas. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Shari Bossuyt (Team AG Insurance-Soudal) celebrates after winning stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta Femenina in San Cibrao das Vinas. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images) (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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The two groups are coming together now, it seems as though the leading pair are waiting for the chasers.

But Garau's group are not gaining time at the same pace as Wilson-Haffenden and Vervolet who are 2.15 ahead, while Gégu, Ragusa and Garau are only 1.33 in front of the peloton.

Marina Garau is the best placed breakaway rider in the breakaway, trailing Koch's overall lead by 2.13. She might well be the virtual leader on the road very soon.
Her Vini Fantini-Bepink team is the lowest ranked team in the race and the only third division, Continental squad.

With 110km to go Wilson-Haffenden and Vervloet now lead the peloton by 1.35 with Gégu, Ragusa and Garau 35 seconds behind them.

The breakaway is formed

Wilson-Haffenden and Vervloet are 49 seconds ahead with Gégu, Ragusa and Garau 14 seconds behind them.
It seems the Mayenne team were looking for the breakaway today.

Now Justine Gégu (Mayenne-Monbana-My Pie) has set off in pursuit of the leaders, with Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health) and Marina Garau (Vini Fantini-Bepink) joining her.

With only two kilometres done we have two riders away, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) and Sterre Vervloet (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies) have 18 seconds.

We had 118 riders start the stage today, Noemi Rüegg wasn't the only one to leave the race after yesterday's stage.
Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL) and Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Lidl-Trek) have also withdrawn overnight.