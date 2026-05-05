La Vuelta Femenina stage 3 LIVE: Who will come out on top after another rolling day in the Galician hills?

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The two groups are coming together now, it seems as though the leading pair are waiting for the chasers.

But Garau's group are not gaining time at the same pace as Wilson-Haffenden and Vervolet who are 2.15 ahead, while Gégu, Ragusa and Garau are only 1.33 in front of the peloton.

Marina Garau is the best placed breakaway rider in the breakaway, trailing Koch's overall lead by 2.13. She might well be the virtual leader on the road very soon.

Her Vini Fantini-Bepink team is the lowest ranked team in the race and the only third division, Continental squad.

With 110km to go Wilson-Haffenden and Vervloet now lead the peloton by 1.35 with Gégu, Ragusa and Garau 35 seconds behind them.

The breakaway is formed

Wilson-Haffenden and Vervloet are 49 seconds ahead with Gégu, Ragusa and Garau 14 seconds behind them.

It seems the Mayenne team were looking for the breakaway today. 🗣️Las chicas del @MayenneCycling tienen un objetivo: ser protagonistas de la fuga del día ⚔️ 👊 The Mayenne Monbana My Pie girls have one goal: be part of breakaway of the day! #LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/1PssmwGP51May 5, 2026

Medical update on Eleonora 🏥 After the stage yesterday, Eleonora Ciabocco went for multiple checks and scans at the hospital, with the final one revealing what our medical team suspected - that she unfortunately suffered some broken bones in the crash 😔 She therefore won’t… pic.twitter.com/49co4lx9NAMay 5, 2026

Now Justine Gégu (Mayenne-Monbana-My Pie) has set off in pursuit of the leaders, with Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health) and Marina Garau (Vini Fantini-Bepink) joining her.

With only two kilometres done we have two riders away, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) and Sterre Vervloet (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies) have 18 seconds.