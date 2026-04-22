2026 Giro d'Italia stage 18 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:15 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

Stage 18 heads southeast into the Veneto region for a finish in Pieve di Soligo for another transition stage.

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Passing through the hilly Prosecco vineyards, the 168km route rolls through continuous undulating terrain, first in the Adige valley and then the Brenta valley towards the short climb of the Scale di Primolano to enter the Piave valley.

After Valdobbiadene, 126km in, a series of sharp kickers softens up the legs ahead of the cat. 4 Ca' del Poggio, a short, steep climb with pitches of 19% and 16% that crests 9km from the finish, leaving a fast downhill charge to the line.

Mountains

Fastro (Le Scale di Primilano) (cat. 3), km. 84.7

Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (cat. 4, 1.1km at 12.3%, max. 19%), km. 158.7

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 150.3 - 151.3

Sprint: Guia, km. 132.4