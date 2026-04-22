2026 Giro d'Italia stage 18 preview
Stage 18 - May 28, 2026: Fai della Paganella - Pieve di Soligo, 168 km
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Start time: 13:15 CET
Finish time: 17:14 CET
Stage 18 heads southeast into the Veneto region for a finish in Pieve di Soligo for another transition stage.Article continues below
Passing through the hilly Prosecco vineyards, the 168km route rolls through continuous undulating terrain, first in the Adige valley and then the Brenta valley towards the short climb of the Scale di Primolano to enter the Piave valley.
After Valdobbiadene, 126km in, a series of sharp kickers softens up the legs ahead of the cat. 4 Ca' del Poggio, a short, steep climb with pitches of 19% and 16% that crests 9km from the finish, leaving a fast downhill charge to the line.
Mountains
- Fastro (Le Scale di Primilano) (cat. 3), km. 84.7
- Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (cat. 4, 1.1km at 12.3%, max. 19%), km. 158.7
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 150.3 - 151.3
- Sprint: Guia, km. 132.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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