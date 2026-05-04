La Vuelta Femenina stage 2 LIVE: Undulating parcours and late climb leaves race wide open

No categorised mountains on tap for stage 2, however, the 109km route profile is anything but flat.

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LOBIOS, SPAIN - MAY 04: A general view of Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team ADQ - Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly - Red Leader Jersey, Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime - Green Points Jersey and Eleonora Ciabocco of Italy and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 2 a 109.8km stage from Lobios to San Cibrao das Vinas / #UCIWWT / on May 04, 2026 in Lobios, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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124 riders started today with Vos and Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché) being the only riders not to start today. The young German abandoned the race yesterday.

109.8km to go

With Rüegg in red after stage 1, the green points jersey is being worn by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime).

The riders have started the 7.4km neutralised section out of Lobios, the smallest start town of the race this year with a population of just 1766.

The neutral start is due in around five minutes with the official race start coming just 17 minutes later.

There is only one intermediate sprint on this 109.8km route today. It comes with 30km to go.

Now, onto today's stage. Lumpier than the race's opener but it should be the same sort of riders involved in the finish. A mix of punchy riders and GC riders. Rüegg has a good chance to double up after her emphatic win yesterday...

Before focusing on today's stage, the news broke this morning that Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not be taking to the start today due to a broken collarbone after crashing yesterday.

Yesterday was a chaotic stage with a magnificent victory from Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly). Relive the action with our post race report below...

>>> Vuelta Femenina stage 1: Noemi Rüegg storms uphill sprint to beat Kopecky and Koch to first leader's jersey

SALVATERRA DE MINO, SPAIN - MAY 03: Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 1 a 113.9km stage from Marin to Salvaterra de Mino / #UCIWWT / on May 03, 2026 in Salvaterra de Mino, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live report on the second stage of this year's La Vuelta Femenina 2026.

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