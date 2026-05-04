La Vuelta Femenina stage 2 LIVE: Undulating parcours and late climb leaves race wide open

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124 riders started today with Vos and Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché) being the only riders not to start today. The young German abandoned the race yesterday.

109.8km to go Racing begins on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina 2026!

With Rüegg in red after stage 1, the green points jersey is being worn by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime). Selfie del día 🤳🥹Startline selfie 🤳😍#LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/4BpF96mX02May 4, 2026

The riders have started the 7.4km neutralised section out of Lobios, the smallest start town of the race this year with a population of just 1766. 📍𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐎𝐒🙌 ¡Salida neutralizada de la etapa 2️⃣!💪 Here is the stage 2️⃣ neutral start!#LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/noY6UI8Vh6May 4, 2026

The neutral start is due in around five minutes with the official race start coming just 17 minutes later.

There is only one intermediate sprint on this 109.8km route today. It comes with 30km to go.

Now, onto today's stage. Lumpier than the race's opener but it should be the same sort of riders involved in the finish. A mix of punchy riders and GC riders. Rüegg has a good chance to double up after her emphatic win yesterday... >>> La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 2 preview: Constant climbs offer terrain for breakaway

Before focusing on today's stage, the news broke this morning that Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not be taking to the start today due to a broken collarbone after crashing yesterday. A post shared by Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women (@teamvisma_leaseabike_women) A photo posted by on

Yesterday was a chaotic stage with a magnificent victory from Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly). Relive the action with our post race report below... >>> Vuelta Femenina stage 1: Noemi Rüegg storms uphill sprint to beat Kopecky and Koch to first leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)