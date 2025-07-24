Cow contagion forces Tour de France organisers to re-route stage 19, shortening to 95km

Two early climbs cut from key stage to La Plagne

Stage 19 of the 2025 Tour de France has been shortened from 129.9 kilometres to just 95km and two classified climbs eliminated from the route, race organisers announced late on Thursday.

Friday's stage was due to include five categorised climbs, beginning with the Côte d'Héry-sur-Ugine (11.3km at 5.1%) and Col des Saisies (13.7km at 6.4%.

