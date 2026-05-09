Giro d'Italia: Thomas Silva secures race lead with stage 2 sprint victory after Jonas Vingegaard-led attack is caught in final kilometre

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Florian Stork second and Giulio Ciccone third on rain-soaked, crash-marred day in Bulgaria

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: Guillermo Thomas Silva of Uruguay and Team XDS Astana celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) sprints to stage 2 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) became the first Uruguayan rider to win a Grand Tour stage on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, speeding to the line at the head of a select lead group to win in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria.

Silva led home Florian Stork (Tudor) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at the finish as part of a large chase group, which caught the attacking trio of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) inside the final kilometre of the 221km stage.

How it unfolded

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: (L-R) Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain - Blue Mountain Jersey and Mirco Maestri of Italy and Team Polti VisitMalta compete in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Polti VisitMalta teammates Diego Pablo Sevilla and Mirco Maestri went out in the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second stage of the Giro d'Italia was the race's second day in Bulgaria, taking the peloton on a long day out covering 221km from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo.

The stage began with a largely flat run for the first 100km before giving way to the third-category hills of Byala Pass (7.7km at 4.6%) and Vratnik Pass (9.2km at 4%) before a lumpy run over the second half of the stage. A late hill – Lyaskovets Monastery Pass (3.9km at 6.6%) – provided a potential launchpad for the stage win.

Right from the stage start, a pair of Polti-VisitMalta riders jumped clear to form the breakaway of the day. Mountain classification leader Diego Pablo Sevilla was joined in the move by teammate Mirco Maestri, with the peloton happy to let them ride off up the road.

The duo raced to a lead of over five minutes as NSN put a rider on the front of the peloton to control the situation. The break's advantage fell as the race neared the two mid-stage climbs, but even then, the two leaders still held an advantage of 4:30.

Maestri was, of course, working for his teammate Sevilla to rack up more mountain points, and the Spaniard duly did just that over the Byala Pass and Vratnik Pass.

He led the way over both hills to add a total of 18 points to his mountain points tally, taking his total to 24 points, well ahead of the new second-placed man, Maestri, on eight points.

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team NSN Cycling leads the peloton during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ryan Mullen (NSN) did massive pulls at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing through the rain and then down the other side of the Vratnik Pass, the leaders' gap fell further. As they raced into the final 80km, their advantage was down to 2:20. Further back was an ill Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), a minute off the rear of the peloton over the climbs.

The Belgian would eventually get back on, but the ride continued to be a grim one for him and the rest of the riders as the rain continued to pour.

The two leaders kept ploughing onwards as their lead dropped further, with the time gap dropping under two minutes as they raced into the final 50km of the day. That time gap would finally hit the minute mark as Sevilla and Maestri reached the 33km to go mark.

NSN still led the peloton there, with other teams including Visma-Lease a Bike and Netcompany Ineos also at the front of the peloton. They finally brought the two breakaway men back with 27km to go, setting up a final battle over the late Lyaskovets Monastery Pass.

A major crash in the peloton at 22km to go saw a host of notable names, including Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and Michael Storer (Tudor) caught up.

The race was neutralised – very briefly – as a result. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wouldn't continue, but racing got back underway for the final 18km, with Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) grabbing six bonus seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre shortly afterwards.

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R), Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Italian rider Giulio Pellizzari (L) and Lotto Intermarche Belgian rider Lennert Van Eetvelt ride in a breakaway with Team Polti VisitMalta Spanish rider Diego Sevilla wearing the best climber&#039;s blue jersey (Maglia Azzura) during the 2nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)

Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in late stage breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon reaching the final climb of the day, it was Visma-Lease a Bike who led the way up, and Jonas Vingegaard duly launched his first attack of the race just over 11km from the finish.

The Dane led the race over the top of the climb with Giulio Pellizzari and Lennert Van Eetvelt following in his wheel. The trio quickly built a 10-second lead on the way down, one which grew to 20 seconds at the 5km mark despite the larger chase group behind.

They pushed on into the final kilometres of the day, though a late slowdown inside the final 3km saw the chase group close in. Jan Christen was the first to jump across the gap, while the rest of the group followed to make the connection at just 500 metres to go.

The former lead trio were swamped on the final dash to the line as XDS-Astana moved to the front. Scaronit pushed hard in one final lead-out effort for his teammate Silva, helping his 24-year-old teammate to a famous win on the second day of his second career Grand Tour outing.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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