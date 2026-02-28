Omloop Het Nieuwsblad men LIVE - Mathieu van der Poel ready for battle on first day of Opening Weekend

The elite men tackle 12 climbs, including the back-to-back Muur-Kapelmuur, Bosberg in 207.6km Spring Classics opener

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet pictured at the Haaghoek climb during a track reconnaissance session ahead of this weekend's one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the opening race of the Flemish classic one day races season, Thursday 26 February 2026.
Jump to:

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Men 2026 Profile

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Men 2026 Profile

Race situation

- Jelte Krijnsen (Jayco-AlUla) leads the race

- Timo de Jong (Picnic-PostNL) and Michiel Lambrecht (Team Flanders - Baloise) crash out from original three-man break

Krijnsen's lead over the peloton is neither growing nor falling, remaining steady at 18 seconds.

180KM TO GO

The aforementioned Matt Brennan out on the road.

Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Men's Elite a 207.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium.

