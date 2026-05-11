'I got the timing wrong' – Disappointed Jonathan Milan leaves Bulgaria empty handed after double Giro d'Italia sprint defeats

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Italian sprinter admits he kicked too early in Sunday's stage 3 sprint but looks ahead to more chances to come

Paul Magnier (C) wearing the points classification mauve jersey (Maglia Ciclamino) celebrates as he crosses the finish line next to Lidl - Trek Italian rider Jonathan Milan
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing the stage 3 sprint at the Giro d'Italia, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) looked like he couldn't decide whether to scream in anger or cry in disappointment.

The Italian had two shots at a sprint victory in Bulgaria but travelled to Italy on the first rest day with a fourth and a second place and lots of regrets. Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) is suddenly the king of the Giro sprints and already wearing the cyclamen-coloured points jersey.

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"I went too early, before the final curve. I thought the finish came sooner. I got the timing wrong…" Milan told Italian television channel RAI on Sunday, struggling to contain his disappointment.

“As a team I think we improved compared to the first sprint. Perhaps I got carried away with trying to get a result, to get revenge for stage 1."

“From a psychological point of view, I’m not demoralised by the results in Bulgaria," he said.

"I’m feeling better day by day. Maybe I needed to open up my legs a little bit and I feel I've done that after the three stages in Bulgaria. Of course. That's not an excuse, it's just how my legs feel.

"I’ll try to recover during the rest day and then I’ll try to win and enjoy the Giro. There are still a lot of stages to race."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).