Paris-Nice stage 1 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard starts season in punchy opening stage

All the action from the opening day, a 171km hilly run to Carrieres-sous-Poissy

Live-reports
By last updated
ACHERES, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Acheres, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Paris-Nice 2026 route profiles

(Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Nice 2026 – Everything you need to know

Paris-Nice 2026 – route map

Paris-Nice 2026 – contenders

Race Situation

Six riders are in the day's break:

- Patrick Gamper (Jayco-AlUla)

- Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla)

- Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep)

- Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost)

- Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Intermarché)

- Mathis Le Berre (TotalEnergies)

150KM TO GO

Picnic-PostNL andJayco-AlUla’s work at the front of the peloton is keeping this break well under control, at just over a minute.

Picnic-PostNL are assisting Jayco-AlUla at the front of the peloton. That would suggest they fancy their chances of ensuring a bunch sprint finish today, with their man Casper van Uden.

With two riders in the break, and Kelland O'Brien already abandoned, there are just four Jayco-AlUla riders left in the peloton at the moment.

The six riders at the head of the race.

CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Patrick Gamper of Austria and Team Jayco AlUla competes in the breakaway during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Carrieres-sous-Poissy, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NSN have taken control of the bunch, and are keeping the six leaders on a tight leash for now. They are presumably controlling things for their sprinter Biniam Girmay, who is one of the fastmen who could survive the day’s punchy climbs.

Grignard, Pedersen and Max Walker (all pictured here) were the first to initiate the move, before being joined by the other three.

CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarch&amp;eacute; attacks during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Carrieres-sous-Poissy, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160KM TO GO

Six riders have formed a group, and are in a promising position - they’ve grown a lead of 45 seconds from themselves back to the peloton.

Multiple attacks are being made, but nothing is sticking just yet. At the moment three riders lead the race by a small margin, with others trying to join them.

The riders in the neutralised zone, just before the flag dropped.

ACHERES, FRANCE - MARCH 08: A general view of the peloton prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Acheres, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The attackers who went clear have been brought back, and the peloton remains together.

Terrible news for Jayco-AlUla's Kelland O'Brien. He must have had some kind of problem, as he has abandoned the race already after just a few kilometres.

There are early attacks, with about ten riders having a go.

The first half of the stage is much flatter than the second, so there are no obvious springboards for the kind of puncheurs we’d expect to compete for the stage win to get into the day’s break.

OFFICIAL START

Here’s the peloton in the neutralised zone.

The weather today might be cloudier than forecasted, but there’s no sign of any rain or, crucially, strong winds.

ACHERES, FRANCE - MARCH 08: (L-R) Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Acheres, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The yellow jersey, that Vingegaard and his opponents will spend the next week fighting for.