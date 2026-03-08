Paris-Nice stage 1 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard starts season in punchy opening stage

Refresh

150KM TO GO Picnic-PostNL andJayco-AlUla’s work at the front of the peloton is keeping this break well under control, at just over a minute.

Picnic-PostNL are assisting Jayco-AlUla at the front of the peloton. That would suggest they fancy their chances of ensuring a bunch sprint finish today, with their man Casper van Uden.

With two riders in the break, and Kelland O'Brien already abandoned, there are just four Jayco-AlUla riders left in the peloton at the moment.

NSN have taken control of the bunch, and are keeping the six leaders on a tight leash for now. They are presumably controlling things for their sprinter Biniam Girmay, who is one of the fastmen who could survive the day’s punchy climbs.

These are the 6 riders in the lead group: Patrick Gamper (Jayco-AlUla) Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep) Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Intermarché) Mathis Le Berre (TotalEnergies)

160KM TO GO The lead's up to 1:10. This might be our break of the day.

Six riders have formed a group, and are in a promising position - they’ve grown a lead of 45 seconds from themselves back to the peloton.

Multiple attacks are being made, but nothing is sticking just yet. At the moment three riders lead the race by a small margin, with others trying to join them.

The attackers who went clear have been brought back, and the peloton remains together.

Terrible news for Jayco-AlUla's Kelland O'Brien. He must have had some kind of problem, as he has abandoned the race already after just a few kilometres.

There are early attacks, with about ten riders having a go.

The first half of the stage is much flatter than the second, so there are no obvious springboards for the kind of puncheurs we’d expect to compete for the stage win to get into the day’s break.

OFFICIAL START And they're off!

